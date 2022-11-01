SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO