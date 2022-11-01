ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation

Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DCSO seeks public help finding theft suspect

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a battery from a backhoe at a North Sunridge area construction site. They say on Aug. 10, at around 10:00 p.m., the man was captured on surveillance...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley. Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow

From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Heavy police presence on north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office asks for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway

(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado. Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared

Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy