mynews4.com
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
2news.com
Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation
Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO seeks public help finding theft suspect
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a battery from a backhoe at a North Sunridge area construction site. They say on Aug. 10, at around 10:00 p.m., the man was captured on surveillance...
2news.com
Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Suspicious
Reno Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the lower Evans Canyon on Halloween night. Police have released the name of the woman found dead earlier this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
mynews4.com
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley. Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
mynews4.com
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asks for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway
(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado. Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
KOLO TV Reno
Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County. The...
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
