Are shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Braves close to an extension?
There’s roughly a week until impending free agents are permitted to speak with other teams. Clubs have an exclusive negotiating window with their free agents for five days after the World Series wraps up. An extension for any notable free agent this close to the offseason would register as...
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
Red Sox sign catching instructor Jason Varitek to extension
The Red Sox have agreed to a three-year contract extension with catching instructor/game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek, his wife Catherine announced this morning. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that Varitek will return in the same capacity for 2023; more broadly, Speier notes the entire coaching staff is expected back next season.
Angels News: Taylor Ward, Patrick Sandoval Qualify for Super-2 Classification
Two key contributors will get some nice pay days this offseason.
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
World Series Game 5 FAQ, lineups (LIVE on FOX)
PHILADELPHIA -- A history-making five-homer barrage by the Phillies one night. A history-making combined no-hitter by the Astros the next. The Citizens Bank Park segment of this World Series has already given us two very different sets of goosebumps. So what does it have in store for Game 5 on...
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, Dustin May, Trayce Thompson & More Eligible For Salary Arbitration
After a disappointing end to their 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers started looking ahead to 2023 far sooner than they expected with an interesting offseason set to take place over the next few months. The Dodgers only have seven players with a contract in place for the 2023 season...
Which draft picks each team would forfeit by signing a qualified free agent
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, MLB and the MLBPA allowed for the creation of an international amateur draft. As this was something MLB was pushing for, the proposed tradeoff was the elimination of free-agent compensation. The two sides reached their overall CBA in March but included a July 25 deadline for the possible international draft/free agent compensation trade. The two sides failed to reach an agreement by that July deadline, so the qualifying offer system for free agent compensation that was agreed to 11 years ago remains in place.
GM Brian Cashman discusses plans for Yankees' top free agents
Brian Cashman addressed reporters, including The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, for the first time following the Yankees’ ALCS defeat to the Houston Astros. Cashman’s future was among the topics discussed, but the GM also took time to provide some insight on various areas of the playing roster. Aaron...
Rangers' Joe Barlow undergoes minor wrist surgery
Rangers reliever Joe Barlow has undergone a minor surgery to separate two tendons in his right wrist, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Barlow is expected to be ready by spring training. The issue contributed to the blister issues that affected the right hander throughout the season, and landed him on the IL twice.
Previewing the 2022-23 free agent class: Left-handed relief
Free agency kicks off roughly a week from now. MLBTR has gone around the diamond to take a position-by-position look at the upcoming class. As we round out those previews, we’ll turn our attention to the relief market. We begin today with left-handed options. High-Leverage Arms. Taylor Rogers (32...
Mervis Selected to Take Part in Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby
The breakout season of Matt Mervis continues. The Chicago Cubs prospect has torn his way across three minor league levels and the Arizona Fall League, and now has a chance for a fun accolade to cap off his breakout season, as he was selected for the league's home run derby on Saturday.
Outright Assignments: Wallach, Ellis
2:10 pm: The Angels announced that Wallach has elected free agency. 1:05 pm: The latest outright assignments from around baseball…. The Angels outrighted catcher Chad Wallach to Triple-A, as per the club’s MLB.com transactions page. It isn’t known if he’ll accept the assignment or not, but since this isn’t the first time Wallach has been outrighted, he can opt to reject the Angels’ assignment in favor of free agency. Wallach was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers in August 2021, and he played in 12 games with Anaheim this season when Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki were on the injured list. Best known for his time with the Marlins, Wallach has appeared in parts of the last six MLB seasons, and has a reputation as a solid defensive catcher and game-caller. At the plate, Wallach has hit .198/.265/.296 over 271 PA and 90 games in the majors.
Offseason outlook: New York Yankees
The Yankees just posted their 30th consecutive winning season and made the playoffs for a sixth straight year. Yet there’s an air of uncertainty hanging over the offseason with a decent chunk of the roster reaching free agency, headlined by face of the franchise and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge.
World Series Game 6 viewing guide
We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6. The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.
Anthony Rizzo reportedly planning to exercise opt-out clause
Aaron Judge will understandably dominate most Yankee-centric headlines for the foreseeable future, but he’s not the only pinstriped slugger who’ll have the opportunity to field interest from other clubs this offseason. First baseman Anthony Rizzo’s two-year, $32M contract with the Yankees contained even salaries of $16M per year and allows the longtime Cubs star to decline a 2023 player option and return to the open market if he chooses. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden writes that Rizzo is planning to do just that, which isn’t a huge surprise given the season that Rizzo put together in the Bronx.
Cristian Javier Has Reached A New Tier In MLB
Cristian Javier had a night to remember on Wednesday in Game 4 of the World Series. The Houston Astros sent him to the mound in hopes of evening the Fall Classic at two games apiece. Javier delivered under the bright lights at Citizens Bank Park, holding the Philadelphia Phillies hitless...
Report: Jonathan Schoop intends to exercise player option with Tigers
Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop intends to exercise a $7.5M player option for the 2023 season, reports Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press. It’ll be the second season of the two-year extension he signed towards the end of the 2021 campaign. There was never much doubt about the decision,...
White Sox Outright Kyle Crick, Adam Haseley
The White Sox announced to reporters, including Scott Merkin of MLB.com, that they have outrighted right-hander Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte. Crick, turning 30 this month, has appeared in each of the past six seasons. He broke into the majors with the Giants before spending a few years with the Pirates. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox and cracked the Opening Day roster here in 2022. He was optioned and recalled several times over the first few months of the season, throwing 15 2/3 MLB innings with a 4.02 ERA along with a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 Triple-A frames.
