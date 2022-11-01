Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Monette E911 issues
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - An E911 system in Craighead County is facing system issues. According to a media post from the Jonesboro Police Department, the carrier Brightspeed is currently having issues with its E911 system in the Monette area. If you need assistance or have an emergency, call 870-935-5552.
Kait 8
Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)
Week 11 of high school football means Thursday and Friday matchups. Our Game of the Night on Friday is 6-3 Hoxie at 7-2 Walnut Ridge. The Mustangs and Bobcats battle for a home playoff game. Several games on Friday will have earlier kickoff times in order to avoid severe weather.
Kait 8
Mountain Home, Ark., school leaders discipline student for “hit list”
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home School District disciplined a student after administrators found a “hit list.”. A Pinkston Middle School student reported the list to adults. Administrators say the student was detained and questioned. The Mountain Home Police Department is investigating the case. The school district...
whiterivernow.com
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released
White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
Kait 8
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute. According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: Multiple candidates in running for Blytheville Mayor
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than a week, multiple Mississippi County towns could have a new mayor, including the city that holds the county seat. In Blytheville, seven people are in the running for mayor. The political climate in the city is thick, as each person wants to lead...
Kait 8
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Thousands without power amid strong storms
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As strong storms make their way into Northeast Arkansas, a few counties are already being hit with power outages. According to the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, as of 11:57 p.m., 1,939 customers are without power in Baxter County. The cooperative is also reporting at least...
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County woman
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Cleburne County. According to a news release, 69-year-old Sandra Spann of Tumbling Shoals was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. She was last known to be at the 2200-block of Heber...
KTLO
Mtn. View 8-man football team to play for state title
Mountain View High School will look to wrap up its first season of eight-man football with a state championship on Friday. The Yellowjackets will be in front of the home crowd to take on Fountain Lake in the Classes 4A/3A title game. Mountain View head coach Michael Gray says it...
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with parked car
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
Kait 8
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Kait 8
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
Kait 8
Power restored in Randolph County community
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
KTLO
Two Arkansas Governor candidates host meet and greets in Mountain Home
Two candidates running for Arkansas Governor will be in Mountain Home this week to meet with the public prior to Election Day on November 8. Thursday evening from 5:30 until 6:30, Republican Governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will host a meet and greet at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company located at 601 South Baker Street. The event is open to the public and food will be provided.
