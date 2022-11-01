ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Low Mississippi River levels to impact state and national economy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Low Mississippi River levels are causing panic among cities and ports along the river, with many already seeing the negative impacts. Cities like Vicksburg and Greenville heavily rely on tourism and shipping on the Mississippi River, and when it’s this low and to the point where I can stand inside, the amount of traffic on the river has to decrease. As a result, officials say it will impact the state and nation’s economies.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

ESG sows trouble for Mississippi farmers

I’ve talked a lot recently about the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards on Mississippi’s investments, citizens’ college savings accounts, and the state’s pension system. But the truth is that the effects of these politically correct metrics won’t stop at the state government’s doorstep.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
KNOXVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
WLOX

Happening Dec. 6: Mississippi Cannabis Patient Seminar

Building the Coast's blue economy while showcasing South Mississippi. Gautier Middle School leaders are celebrating a brave act by one of their students this week. Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Herald & Review

Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado

For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
BON SECOUR, AL
CBS 42

Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
BILOXI, MS

