Berks County, PA

Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police

By Mac Bullock
 3 days ago
Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, is accused of burglarizing a Caernarvon home and beating her alleged victim over the head with hedge clippers. Photo Credit: Caernarvon Twp. Police Department

A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities.

Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.

Investigators believe Kelley had broken into a 22-year-old woman's home when the victim returned and saw signs of burglary. The victim called her father who lives nearby, police said, before Kelley approached and confronted her.

The suspect beat the victim's head with a pair of hedge clippers, and did the same to her father when he arrived, officials said.

Kelley then locked herself in the victim's car, authorities wrote. She was removed from the vehicle when police arrived and was arrested after a brief struggle, they added.

State court records show Kelley is held in Berks County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. She's charged with three counts of felony assault in addition to burglary and related offenses.

