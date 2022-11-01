ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers

Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster

Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska soccer falls short 2-1 to Michigan State in Big Ten semifinals

Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money. Nebraska, eager for its...
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Nebraskan

Husker football scouting report: Minnesota

Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) Minnesota entered its conference slate as the Big Ten West favorite, then saw its stock plummet before rebounding a bit as of late. The Golden Gophers are still wholly capable of winning eight regular season games for a second-straight year, a mission that will start Saturday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska earns 20th victory of the season with sweep of Indiana

Nebraska volleyball overcame a tough-serving Indiana team Wednesday to pick up its 20th win of the season with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep Nebraska knew coming into the match that Indiana was going to provide a unique challenge with its jump serves. Nebraska head coach John Cook told his team to be ready entering the match .
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska

In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
LINCOLN, NE

