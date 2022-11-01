Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Minnesota 23, Nebraska 13. The outcome of this game is really contingent on if junior quarterback Casey Thompson plays for Nebraska, and how healthy he is if he does. Otherwise, it’s admittedly difficult to see a path to victory for the home team. There’s always room for unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten West, and the Huskers have muddied up games against superior foes before. One might even argue Nebraska isn’t inferior given its talent base.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
247Sports
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers
Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
Daily Nebraskan
A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster
Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska soccer falls short 2-1 to Michigan State in Big Ten semifinals
Nebraska soccer could not quite pull off an upset over No. 1-seed Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling short 2-1. Though they were eliminated, the Huskers put up another strong fight, both offensively and defensively, giving Michigan State a run for their money. Nebraska, eager for its...
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Daily Nebraskan
Husker football scouting report: Minnesota
Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) Minnesota entered its conference slate as the Big Ten West favorite, then saw its stock plummet before rebounding a bit as of late. The Golden Gophers are still wholly capable of winning eight regular season games for a second-straight year, a mission that will start Saturday in Lincoln.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska earns 20th victory of the season with sweep of Indiana
Nebraska volleyball overcame a tough-serving Indiana team Wednesday to pick up its 20th win of the season with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep Nebraska knew coming into the match that Indiana was going to provide a unique challenge with its jump serves. Nebraska head coach John Cook told his team to be ready entering the match .
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
Busch says this has been one of his most 'rewarding' coaching years
It may seem like a very tricky time to be coaching inside the walls at Nebraska. But Bill Busch credited players for making it "probably one of the most rewarding times I've ever had in my 34 years of coaching Division I football is this group of men" with how they bust their tails and "work with the game plan."
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba Purdy
Chubba Purdy (left) warms up with Casey Thompson(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) Nebraska football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple gave an encouraging update on backup quarterback Chubba Purdy on Wednesday following practice. He indicated the quarterback was progressing well following a rough outing against Illinois.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
No. 5 Kansas begins title defense sans Bill Self in opener with Omaha
Life will come at the No. 5 Jayhawks fast starting with the season opener against Omaha on Monday night at
Creighton puts No. 9 ranking on display against the Tommies
Expectations are high for No. 9 Creighton ahead of the 2022-23 season, and for good reason. Buoyed by the addition
