Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Netanyahu has become more extreme but shouldn’t overplay his hand
With Benjamin Netanyahu en route to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, the far-right political movement he’s empowering is riding high on its reclaimed strength. My MSNBC colleague Mehdi Hasan put together a great explainer on Itamar Ben-Gvir, a Netanyahu ally known for personally stoking violence against Palestinians and decrying Arab lawmakers’ mere presence in the Israeli parliament as criminal.
MSNBC
As elections near, Trump eyes McConnell’s possible ‘impeachment’
With five days remaining in the midterm election cycle, Americans are hearing quite a bit from two former presidents. Barack Obama was in Arizona last night, for example, warning that Republican election deniers in the state pose a serious threat to our system of self-government. If these GOP candidates succeed,...
MSNBC
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash
Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
The attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband shows women — and democracy — remain in danger
The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, and attempted assault of his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest horrific episode in a rising tide of violent threats against women in positions of power. Such hostility and aggression against elected women can no longer be attributed to lone, deranged individuals....
MSNBC
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results
Former President Trump’s attorneys saw a direct appeal to Justice Clarence Thomas as their best hope of overturning Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Politico report.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms
New York Times correspondent Nick Corasaniti and former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at DOJ Mary McCord discuss Corasaniti’s new reporting that Trump election lawyers are joining campaigns to assist in future midterm election challengesNov. 3, 2022.
Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join NATO
STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's new government will distance itself from the Kurdish YPG militia as it tries to win Turkey's approval to join NATO, Sweden's foreign minister told Swedish Radio on Saturday.
MSNBC
Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy
Founder of Generation Lab Cyrus Beschloss, President and CEO of the Center of American Progress Patrick Gaspard, and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Andrea Mitchell as both parties make their final push to get out the vote just five days out from the U.S. midterm elections. Beschloss says that while “we’re going to see record-busting rates of young people out to vote on Tuesday,” compared to older age blocks, “we're still talking about way too few young people voting to be comfortable as a society, as a democracy.”Nov. 4, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow struggling to train conscripts as officers and trainers either on front line or killed, says UK
Shortage of staff, facilities and munitions mean new recruits receiving ‘little or no training’
Pakistan: Police tear gas protesters amid demonstrations after Imran Khan shooting
Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan demonstrated on Friday in various parts of the country, after he was shot and wounded during a protest march the day before.In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a group of Khan’s supporters heading towards nearby Islamabad pelted police with stones, according to AP.Officers used batons and fired tear gas to disperse them, detaining a number of demonstrators.A senior leader from Khan’s party confirmed that he is in stable condition after the shooting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerImran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’Pakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’
MSNBC
Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump
Matt Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talks with Alex Wagner about how Attorney General Merrick Garland may proceed with indictments or other legal filings against Donald Trump, and what role Trump's potential candidacy for the White House could play in DOJ decision making. Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod discusses the GOP response to the attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband and why Republicans missed a chance to unite with Democrats and hold a joint press conference denouncing the violence.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy, and Dmytro Kozatsky, a Ukrainian soldier and photographer who was held in the Mariupol steel plant, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss “Relentless Courage: Ukraine and the World at War,” a new book featuring a collection of images capturing Ukrainians’ enduring fight. Ambassador Markarova, who writes in the book about a journalist lost to the war, tells Mitchell: “He was a very beautiful human being, full of light,” and Russia’s targeting of civilians “shows how inhumane this aggressive regime is, and how this war is about the values, democracy.” She adds, “We will not stop until there is accountability.” Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP lies to its base about elections as the process becomes more safe and secure
Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us Speechless. Seniors Don’t Cook Their Own Meals Anymore, They Do This Instead. Moose Toys /. SPONSORED. The Magic Mixies Crystal...
MSNBC
Trump reportedly picks date to announce 2024 presidential campaign
Former President Trump is reportedly planning to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, according to new Axios reporting.Nov. 4, 2022.
Iran says it supplied drones to Russia before Ukraine war began
Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure. The Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said a “small number” of drones were supplied to...
MSNBC
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism
Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
Comments / 0