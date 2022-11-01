ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Netanyahu has become more extreme but shouldn’t overplay his hand

With Benjamin Netanyahu en route to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, the far-right political movement he’s empowering is riding high on its reclaimed strength. My MSNBC colleague Mehdi Hasan put together a great explainer on Itamar Ben-Gvir, a Netanyahu ally known for personally stoking violence against Palestinians and decrying Arab lawmakers’ mere presence in the Israeli parliament as criminal.
MSNBC

Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash

Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC

House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms

New York Times correspondent Nick Corasaniti and former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at DOJ Mary McCord discuss Corasaniti’s new reporting that Trump election lawyers are joining campaigns to assist in future midterm election challengesNov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

Founder of Generation Lab Cyrus Beschloss, President and CEO of the Center of American Progress Patrick Gaspard, and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Andrea Mitchell as both parties make their final push to get out the vote just five days out from the U.S. midterm elections. Beschloss says that while “we’re going to see record-busting rates of young people out to vote on Tuesday,” compared to older age blocks, “we're still talking about way too few young people voting to be comfortable as a society, as a democracy.”Nov. 4, 2022.
The Independent

Pakistan: Police tear gas protesters amid demonstrations after Imran Khan shooting

Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan demonstrated on Friday in various parts of the country, after he was shot and wounded during a protest march the day before.In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a group of Khan’s supporters heading towards nearby Islamabad pelted police with stones, according to AP.Officers used batons and fired tear gas to disperse them, detaining a number of demonstrators.A senior leader from Khan’s party confirmed that he is in stable condition after the shooting.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerImran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’Pakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’
MSNBC

Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump

Matt Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talks with Alex Wagner about how Attorney General Merrick Garland may proceed with indictments or other legal filings against Donald Trump, and what role Trump's potential candidacy for the White House could play in DOJ decision making. Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC

Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy, and Dmytro Kozatsky, a Ukrainian soldier and photographer who was held in the Mariupol steel plant, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss “Relentless Courage: Ukraine and the World at War,” a new book featuring a collection of images capturing Ukrainians’ enduring fight. Ambassador Markarova, who writes in the book about a journalist lost to the war, tells Mitchell: “He was a very beautiful human being, full of light,” and Russia’s targeting of civilians “shows how inhumane this aggressive regime is, and how this war is about the values, democracy.” She adds, “We will not stop until there is accountability.” Nov. 2, 2022.
The Guardian

Iran says it supplied drones to Russia before Ukraine war began

Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure. The Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said a “small number” of drones were supplied to...
MSNBC

The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.

