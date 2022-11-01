Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/2/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 20 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE, TWO DEER, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER REPORT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF AN ILLEGAL DUMP, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE REQUEST FOR A WELFARE CHECK, ONE REPORT OF A CARCASS IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE OTHER CALL.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision at 15th and McKinley streets. One vehicle struck another vehicle with its mirror. No injuries were reported. Nov. 4, 2022. Officers received a report of harassment in the 1400 block...
cbs2iowa.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal highway crash
Des Moines — Wednesday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced they are investigating a fatal crash on Highway (Hwy) 141 north of Grimes. On Tuesday evening, November 1st, PCSO received 911 calls reporting a two-car accident occurred around the 8000 block of Northwest 114th Street and Hwy 141.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report October 24-30
An officer took a theft report in the 1900 block of Greene Street. An officer responded to a report of motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block Greene Street. The vehicle was recovered. Johneene Renee Sexton, 57, of 1316 Orchard St., Adel, was arrested for theft. A 15-year-old female of...
theperrynews.com
Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child
A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
kjan.com
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Accused Of Stealing Laptop From CRB Schools Sentenced
An Audubon man accused of stealing a computer from a local school district was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Mark Thomas Holland was arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for second-degree theft, a class D felony, after an investigation found he had stolen a laptop from the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District in October 2021 and later traded the computer for narcotics. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Holland pled guilty to a lesser charge, third-degree theft, and was sentenced to seven days in the Carroll County jail. In addition to the jail sentence, Holland was ordered to pay over $4,000 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. He was also placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assails victim of prior assault
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another Waukee woman whom she assaulted in July. Rikki Mae Southard, 36, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Webster City police investigate threat involving students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Webster City police are investigating a threat involving high school students. The school district tells KCCI that threatening language was used between a student and a student at another district. The district did not tell KCCI where the other student goes to school or what...
theperrynews.com
Firefighters battle blaze on Otley Avenue Friday
Firefighters are fighting a house fire at this hour on Otley Avenue in Perry. All occupants of the residence escaped unharmed from the blaze, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday at 1608 Otley Ave. Smoke was pouring from the upper reaches of the house when firefighters arrived. The Perry...
theperrynews.com
S Avenue closed between County Road R30 and Iowa Highway 141
An emergency road closure was put into effect Wednesday afternoon on S Avenue in Woodward between 190th Street (County Road R30) and Iowa Highway 141, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department has announced. A water main break necessitated the emergency closure. S Avenue is expected to reopen Thursday, Nov. 3...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Sixth Street closed between Iowa Street and Otley Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid Sixth Street between Otley Avenue and Iowa Street because the Perry Volunteer Fire Department is using Sixth Street to supply water to fight the house fire at 1608 Otley Ave. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The...
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Radio Iowa
Threat against Webster City High School investigated
There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
Comments / 0