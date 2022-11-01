ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sci-fi drama 'Westworld' canceled by HBO after 4 seasons

LOS ANGELES — HBO has pulled the plug on “Westworld,” its Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. The series’ cancellation came less than three months after its fourth season concluded in August. The cast included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton. Newton earned...
