Bid accepted for construction of new Todd County library
The Todd County Library Board Monday accepted a bid of just over $4 million to construct a new 12,900 square foot facility on South Main Street. Carolyn Wells serves on the Building Committee and says the accepted bid of $4,059,305 came from C&C Contracting, LLC of Russellville, which was one of two bidders. Scott, Murphy, & Daniel, LLC of Bowling Green submitted a bid of just over $4.5 million.
Orders to amend the zoning code, allocate funding for sidewalks pass Hopkinsville City Council
An amendment to the zoning ordinances of Hopkinsville were passed at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting to include new regulations involving solar panel farms and a municipal order involving sidewalks was passed. This amendment to the zoning code of Hopkinsville—which was passed unanimously by council— regulate certain aspects of solar...
Herb Hays Furniture awarded $10,000 Synchrony Pillars Project grant
Herb Hays Furniture has been selected to receive a $10,000 Synchrony’s Pillars Project grant, following a highly competitive application process. According to a news release, Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress was one of 21 winners for the 2022 grants, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants from across the United States who applied for a grant. Synchrony’s small business grant program is about honoring entrepreneurial retail owners, along with health and wellness providers who have risen above in times of change.
Todd County burn ban rescinded
Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield has rescinded the county’s outdoor burn ban. The order says the ban is no longer needed as recent rainfall has allowed conditions to improve. The state fall ban on outdoor burning remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Cathryn Ann “Cathy” Petersen
(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Thursday November 3rd at 2pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karlos Andra LaMar Thompson
(Age 33) Funeral service will be Friday November 4th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Patricia Louise Hodges Long
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday November 5th at 11am at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Marcie Audrey Birdsong
(Age 70, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday November 5th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Section of Long Pond Road closed for repairs
A section of Long Pond Road near Pembroke is closed until Wednesday afternoon. The closure is to allow for repairs of base failures and it’s between KY 109 and KY 115, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. There will be no through traffic or marked...
Four local women sign Rotary Impact commitment to teach
Four local high school graduates who are now students at the Murray State Hopkinsville campus officially signed their papers with the Rotary Impact program Wednesday morning, committing to return to the Christian County Public School System to teach for at least four years after graduation. Superintendent Chris Bentzel explained the...
Greg Baker
(Age 54, of Crofton) Services will be private. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
2022 Christmas Parade
It’s finally the holiday season, and you know what that means…it’s time to prepare for Hopkinsville Electric System & EnergyNet‘s 2022 CHRISTMAS PARADE! We’re so excited to share this year’s theme as well as announce our Grand Marshal, Terrence Davis!. If your organization is...
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
Trail of Tears Park to host Native American Heritage Month storytime
November is Native American Heritage Month and you can learn more about the local heritage each Saturday at the Trail of Tears Park. Brooke Jung with Visit Hopkinsville says the Trail of Tears Park tells the story of Native Americans every day. Kristina Scott of the Trail of Tears Heritage...
HPD investigating theft of car on Kenwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a new car was reported stolen Monday morning on Kenwood Drive. The victim told officers his 2023 white Toyota Camry was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 2600 block of Kenwood between 1 and 4 a.m. Monday. The car is valued at...
Early voting begins Thursday
Wednesday is the last day of in-house absentee voting in Kentucky and early voting gets underway Thursday. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem says all registered voters can go to the Bruce Convention Center or Senior Citizens Center on West Seventh Street Thursday through Saturday to vote early and bring a photo ID to make the process smoother.
Martha Lee Grace Fuller
(Age 91, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Thursday November 3rd at 2pm at Crofton Pentecostal Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm and Thursday from 1pm til the funeral hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
UHA Cross Country Coach Talks State Appearance
For those who may not know, the University Heights Cross Country team this past weekend participated at the state meet. While they did not win, several members and the team performed quite well. Cole Glover finished in the top fifty, while Cam Brown and Trey Wallace joined him in the...
