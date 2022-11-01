Chris Redd says he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of an unprovoked attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City. In a preview of his upcoming interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum sets the record straight on how the harrowing ordeal went down on Oct. 26 as he was getting ready to perform the first of three sets that night. For starters, the 37-year-old comedian says he wasn't driven to the club. He says he walked there "like any New Yorker."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO