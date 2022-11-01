ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option,” the former president said in Pennsylvania. “On Tuesday, let’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy