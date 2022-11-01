Read full article on original website
I'm Lisa Scheller: This is why I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election
Young Americans are losing faith in the American Dream, but it doesn't have to be this way. I'm ready to take on the problems in Washington to work for the people of Pennsylvania.
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself is at risk should Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option,” the former president said in Pennsylvania. “On Tuesday, let’s...
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is in the organization’s “best interest” to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. The inspector general’s recommendation was based on a report by The Associated Press finding that Almagro carried on a relationship with a Mexican-born staffer described online, including on the organization’s own website, as “head adviser” to the secretary general. The inspector general said the AP report followed a loosely detailed, anonymous whistleblower complaint forwarded to his office by Almagro himself on June 3.
Will the attack on Paul Pelosi change the rhetoric in NJ's 7th District Kean-Malinowski race?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, middle, is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco Democratic leaders have blamed Republicans for language they say leads to conspiracy theories and violence. [ more › ]
Beyond affirmative action, colleges need new diversity strategies
Currently, top colleges widely use a series of practices that in effect constitute affirmative action for the rich.
