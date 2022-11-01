ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WVNews

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Pacers hold on to beat the Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine points and nine rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Cleveland 112, Detroit 88

CLEVELAND (112) E.Mobley 5-14 1-2 11, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 11-16 1-2 23, LeVert 6-10 2-2 15, Okoro 4-6 1-1 9, Diakite 1-1 0-0 2, Osman 5-9 1-1 15, Stevens 2-4 2-2 6, Love 7-10 3-4 21, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 44-81 13-16 112.
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 106

L.A. CLIPPERS (113) George 11-16 6-7 32, Morris Sr. 4-12 0-0 11, Zubac 8-10 1-2 17, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 1-2 3-4 6, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Wall 6-14 1-2 15. Totals 42-80 14-19 113.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

New Orleans 114, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105) Kuminga 7-12 3-4 18, Lamb 6-9 0-0 16, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Moody 4-9 5-5 14, Poole 5-18 7-7 20, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 7-12 2-2 18, Wiseman 1-1 3-4 5, Rollins 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 35-71 23-25 105.
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
BROOKLYN, NY
WVNews

Dallas 111, Toronto 110

TORONTO (110) Anunoby 11-21 1-1 27, Siakam 7-14 4-6 18, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 4-12 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 3-12 5-6 12, Achiuwa 4-9 6-6 15, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 6-13 3-4 17. Totals 39-88 21-25 110.
WVNews

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Bruins sign player convicted of assault on Black classmate

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 9 matchup with Dolphins Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to upset a red-hot Miami squad. The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a big step forward. They scored a season-high 29 points and were able to move the ball up and down the field on a top-three Dallas defense. Justin Fields is firing on all cylinders, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can stack another impressive performance.
CHICAGO, IL

