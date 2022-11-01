Read full article on original website
Lebron James ends Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles Lakers talk: ‘I don’t condone any hate to any race’
In one fell swoop Friday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James brought an end to any desperate fans’ hope that
WVNews
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WVNews
Pacers hold on to beat the Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine points and nine rebounds.
WVNews
Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a Jewish forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was naturally going to be asked about Kyrie Irving. Especially when his team just finished playing against the Brooklyn Nets.
WVNews
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
CLEVELAND (112) E.Mobley 5-14 1-2 11, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 11-16 1-2 23, LeVert 6-10 2-2 15, Okoro 4-6 1-1 9, Diakite 1-1 0-0 2, Osman 5-9 1-1 15, Stevens 2-4 2-2 6, Love 7-10 3-4 21, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 44-81 13-16 112.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 113, San Antonio 106
L.A. CLIPPERS (113) George 11-16 6-7 32, Morris Sr. 4-12 0-0 11, Zubac 8-10 1-2 17, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Coffey 1-2 3-4 6, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 5-8 1-2 13, Wall 6-14 1-2 15. Totals 42-80 14-19 113.
WVNews
New Orleans 114, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) Kuminga 7-12 3-4 18, Lamb 6-9 0-0 16, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Moody 4-9 5-5 14, Poole 5-18 7-7 20, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 7-12 2-2 18, Wiseman 1-1 3-4 5, Rollins 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 35-71 23-25 105.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
WVNews
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
WVNews
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.
WVNews
Dallas 111, Toronto 110
TORONTO (110) Anunoby 11-21 1-1 27, Siakam 7-14 4-6 18, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 4-12 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 3-12 5-6 12, Achiuwa 4-9 6-6 15, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 6-13 3-4 17. Totals 39-88 21-25 110.
WVNews
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99.
WVNews
Bruins sign player convicted of assault on Black classmate
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 9 matchup with Dolphins Wire
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to upset a red-hot Miami squad. The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a big step forward. They scored a season-high 29 points and were able to move the ball up and down the field on a top-three Dallas defense. Justin Fields is firing on all cylinders, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can stack another impressive performance.
