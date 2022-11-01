ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lite987whop.com

Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft

Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police

A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Illinois Men Charged After Attack On Hopkinsville Man

Two Illinois men have been charged after they reportedly assaulted a man during an attempted robbery at a Hopkinsville hotel Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Clark and 19-year-old Braxton Lidaywa assaulted 63-year-old Edward Breathitt and tried to take his car at a hotel on Richard Mills Drive. During...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy