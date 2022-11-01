Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Cash Express, 1219 Ft. Campbell Blvd., in Clarksville. According to a news release, the robbery happened at 12:42 p.m. Friday. The clerk stated that a black male wearing black jogging pants...
whvoradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
Dash camera video shows 65-year-old suspect leading Dickson County deputies on 2-hour chase
A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
westkentuckystar.com
Video of man in Halloween mask stealing car results in Trigg County arrest
Police arrested a man who was caught on camera over the weekend stealing a car in Trigg County while wearing a Halloween mask. Trigg County deputies said that on Sunday morning a man stole a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer from a home on Avalon Drive. After posting images from the video...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
wkdzradio.com
Illinois Men Charged After Attack On Hopkinsville Man
Two Illinois men have been charged after they reportedly assaulted a man during an attempted robbery at a Hopkinsville hotel Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Clark and 19-year-old Braxton Lidaywa assaulted 63-year-old Edward Breathitt and tried to take his car at a hotel on Richard Mills Drive. During...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
