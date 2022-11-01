Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Cox issues proclamation suspending water diversions to help Great Salt Lake
Governor Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation suspending any new water appropriations in the Bear, Jordan and Weber river basins in an effort to help get more water into the Great Salt Lake.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
KSLTV
Rent application fees prove a hurdle to housing for Utah families
OREM, Utah — For several weeks, Brenda White and her family were forced to live in a hotel, unable to find a home to rent. “It can get pretty boring, and pretty cramped and depressing,” lamented White of her roughly 300 square feet of living space. White didn’t...
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here’s how it’s trying
Even as today’s high mortgage rates are putting pressure on the U.S. housing market, housing affordability is still a major problem, especially in growing states like Utah. Even though many factors influence home prices, here’s what cities in Utah are trying to do differently to tackle the state’s housing shortage and affordability crisis. Is it enough?
Catch and kill: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ message for invasive burbot
Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources urged fishers to catch and kill invasive burbot in Flaming Gorge. The fish pose a threat to the ecosystem and diversity of the popular reservoir and river.
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
ABC 4
Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare Performing First Life-Saving Heart Procedure in Utah
(ABC4 UTAH) Surgeons at Intermountain Healthcare are the first in the state to perform a new life-saving heart procedure, called a thoracic branch endoprosthesis, that utilizes new technology that allows them to repair an aneurism in the aortic arch of the heart without having to do major open-heart surgery to make the repair, a much less invasive method.
kuer.org
County clerks in Utah are taking longer to process ballots. Here’s why
A new Utah election law is impacting how quickly county clerks process ballots. During the 2022 session, the Utah Legislature passed HB387, a requirement that county clerks post how many ballots they’ve received daily during the election on their websites. And once Election Day passes, clerks then must update...
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
kmyu.tv
Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
Election Day lunar eclipse to be visible in Utah
Next Tuesday will be a special one across Utah, and not just because it's Election Day. There will be a total lunar eclipse, the last one for nearly three years.
kvnutalk
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
ksl.com
Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?
SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
kmyu.tv
Lawmakers order audit after emails raise concerns about Utah elected officials
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Top state leaders have launched an audit into whether local officials in two southeastern Utah counties have acted improperly. The audit, which will look at Grand and San Juan counties, is expected to last several months, House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) said Wednesday. In...
