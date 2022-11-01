Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
America's Top Universities
Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
The Hardest Colleges to Get Into
A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
Experts Expect K-12 Ripple Effects as Supreme Court Considers Race in Admissions
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a pair of closely watched cases that could determine whether universities can continue to consider race in student admissions. While it is focused on higher education, the...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
businessmodulehub.com
12 Project Ideas for a Business as a College Student
Many college students look for ways to earn money while still being in college. While some stress too much when they think of starting a new business. Starting a business is a big deal. But, you can take small steps to start a business and gradually make a great deal out of it.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
sippycupmom.com
How Do Senior Nurse Practitioners Mentor Their Trainees?
In the US, senior nurse practitioners are an essential part of the healthcare system, working with patients and helping to train the next generation of nurses. Moreover, as a nurse practitioner, you play a vital role in mentoring your trainees. It involves providing guidance and support as they learn to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, senior nurse practitioners need strong leadership skills to motivate their trainees and ensure they continue to want to work in the healthcare industry. As mentors, senior nurse practitioners must provide clear and constructive feedback, so trainees know how to improve their performance. The question then becomes, how can senior nurse practitioners adequately mentor their trainees?
Comments / 0