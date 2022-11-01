Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
CNET
iPhone Owners Can Tap To Pay with PayPal and Venmo Soon
IPhone owners are about to have an even easier time paying with PayPal and Venmo, both in the real world and online, using their phones and Apple payment platforms. iPhones will soon allow the PayPal and Venmo apps to Tap To Pay at participating US merchants, as announced in PayPal's third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
laptopmag.com
Forget the new iPad 2022 — iPad Air 4th gen just crashed to $349
Black Friday is a few weeks away, but the deals are already starting to drop fast and furiously. Today at Walmart, you can pick up this Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (2020) (opens in new tab) with 64GB of storage, Touch ID, a 12MP main camera, and 7mp HD front-facing camera for just $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)!
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
iPhone SE 4 could win over iPhone Mini fans – but there's a catch
Rumours suggest Apple is mulling over smaller screen sizes and different materials
AOL Corp
notebookcheck.net
Samsung pokes fun at Apple's lack of smartphone innovation and reveals expectations for a foldable iPhone
Samsung has returned to roasting Apple for the speed with which it adopts emerging technologies. While Samsung has now released four generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, Apple has maintained its candy bar form factor. In fact, Apple has only recently started moving away from its infamous notch that it debuted in 2017.
9to5Mac
Nanoleaf announces Matter support for A19 and light strip along with new smart bulb types
Nanoleaf is out with the news that it’s bringing Matter support to some of its popular smart lights along with two brand-new bulbs. Arriving soon, the lineup will feature GU10 and BR30 options in addition to its popular smart Lightstrip and A19 bulb. Nanoleaf detailed the news alongside the...
Digital Trends
Watch someone use MagSafe to save their iPhone from a floorboard disaster
Dropping an iPhone through the cracks of the floor sounds like a nightmare for anybody who owns one. David Cogen, founder of TheUnlockr.com, lived this particular nightmare when he dropped his iPhone 14 Plus and it slipped beneath the floorboards during a night out at a bar. Luckily, MagSafe came to the rescue.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
CNET
Early Black Friday Deal Drops Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Record Low Price
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet this Black Friday season. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $140 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $230 for the 64GB model and $290 for the 128GB version. These are the lowest prices we've seen to date for both configurations, though the one-day sale ends tonight. Amazon is matching prices, too.
