Houston, TX

Astros' Peña, Tucker Take Home First Gold Glove Awards

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLzEE_0iuwEdiE00

Jeremy Peña became the first Houston Astros rookie and first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award.

For back-to-back seasons, the Houston Astros deployed a Gold Glove winning shortstop. But it was two different infielders, not one, that took home the honors — Carlos Correa in 2021 and Jeremy Peña in 2022.

Correa earned his first Gold Glove last season while also taking home the American League Platinum Glove. His successor — Peña — one upped him, taking home the Gold Glove in his first year at the position and in Major League Baseball.

Peña became the first Astros rookie and the first rookie shortstop to win the award. He was a finalist with Correa of the Minnesota Twins and Xander Boegarts of the Boston Red Sox .

Kyle Tucker was the second Astros position player to win a Gold Glove for the 2022 MLB season. The right fielder was a finalist for a third consecutive season after being a nominee for left field in 2020 and right field in 2021.

