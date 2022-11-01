ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
WGNtv.com

What did Roquan Smith think when the Bears traded him?

OWINGS MILLS, MD – While they’ve not exactly shocked people on the field this season, the Bears certainly did before the trade deadline thanks to three major trades. It wasn’t only fans who were caught off guard by the deals but even the players themselves, including the most surprising athlete who was dealt this week.
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?

When the Chicago Bears traded away their best player, linebacker Roquan Smith, for future draft capital, they sent a message that the focus for the remainder of this season shouldn’t be on wins and losses. Few probably were looking at the standings anyway, even after a 33-14 thumping of the New England Patriots in Week 7 improved the Bears to 3-4 and left them an upset at Dallas from being in ...
