How lucky were these crowds? They got to experience iconic songs without even knowing it, because the bands performing hadn’t released them on full-length albums yet. Imagine telling a friend you were at the show where Nirvana played “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time. You may have not even recognized the song when it burst onto MTV, because its lyrics and verse guitar parts were different in early 1991. When Kurt Cobain sung the first verse at this particular show in Seattle, the lyrics went, “Come out and play, Make up the rule / I know, I hope, To die from you / To some I'm dead, I’ll walk from you / I know, the lie, The way to go.”

13 DAYS AGO