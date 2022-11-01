Read full article on original website
Related
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reveals Goal He’d Like to Surpass Before Band Retires
The end eventually comes for all bands, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has opened up to Metal Hammer about his performing future in a new interview, admitting he's not sure how long he can continue, but adding at least one goal he wants to pass before his time onstage with the group comes to an end.
10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022), Chosen by Extinction A.D.’s Rick Jimenez
New York thrashers Extinction A.D. dropped their killer third album, 'Culture of Violence,' earlier this year and to help shine a light on something other budding new age thrash bands, we invited vocalist/guitarist Rick Jimenez to open up the pit by naming the 10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022). Okay, you're up, Rick!
PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now
Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’
Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Bands Performing Iconic Songs Before They Were Released
How lucky were these crowds? They got to experience iconic songs without even knowing it, because the bands performing hadn’t released them on full-length albums yet. Imagine telling a friend you were at the show where Nirvana played “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time. You may have not even recognized the song when it burst onto MTV, because its lyrics and verse guitar parts were different in early 1991. When Kurt Cobain sung the first verse at this particular show in Seattle, the lyrics went, “Come out and play, Make up the rule / I know, I hope, To die from you / To some I'm dead, I’ll walk from you / I know, the lie, The way to go.”
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival
Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month. The virtual festival will take place the weekend...
A Local Kansas News Show Had Lorna Shore’s Guitarist on TV
Deathcore act Lorna Shore is no stranger to making news - they've been on a breakout streak the past year, going so far as to nab a spot at Lollapalooza this past summer and just releasing the critically hailed new album Pain Remains last week, Oct. 14. But being on...
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Zakk Wylde Addresses Upcoming Pantera Shows – ‘Of Course It’s Not Pantera’
In part of a new interview that emerged this week, guitarist Zakk Wylde suggested Pantera's upcoming concerts are more of a celebration than a reunion. This December, Wylde — Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader — will join Charlie Benante — the drummer of Anthrax — when the two musicians take the place of Pantera's late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, as Pantera return for their first shows billed under that name in over two decades.
Architects Frontman Hits Out at Fans Using Tom Searle’s Death to Critique Their Music
Everyone's a critic! But there are some critiques that go a little too far, and Architects frontman Sam Carter is calling out one particular mode of criticism he feels has crossed a line into being something more hurtful and personal. Speaking to NME, Carter has hit out at those who...
The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup
The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
Jamey Jasta Blasts Bruce Dickinson for Criticizing Weed Smokers at Iron Maiden Gig
Jamey Jasta, the lead vocalist of Hatebreed and host of the podcast The Jasta Show, has spoken out about Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson after the 64-year-old heavy metal frontman criticized weed smokers in the audience at a recent Iron Maiden concert. Jasta, 45, took to Twitter this week after...
Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring
Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Avenged Sevenfold’s Mascot Invades the Carnival in Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Mobile Game
Iron Maiden continue to welcome some of rock's biggest names into their video game world, with Avenged Sevenfold being the latest to take part in a Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration. In fact, a trio of deathbats chosen by the band's Deathbats Club will now wreak havoc within the carnival backdrop of Maiden's gameplay.
David Crosby Calls Iron Maiden ‘Noise,’ Alex Skolnick Has Perfect Response
David Crosby has once again taken to Twitter to share unsolicited opinions on other artists, this time referring to Iron Maiden as "noise." Testament's Alex Skolnick caught wind of the tweet, however, and had the perfect response to challenge him. The conversation started when composer Vin Downes tweeted about his...
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0