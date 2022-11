In recent years, Culver City — known for its small-town vibe within the larger L.A. megalopolis — has welcomed a growing number of new-media companies to its streets, including Amazon Studios, Apple and TikTok, plus HBO and other divisions of Warner Bros. Discovery. This entertainment industry influx — which is bringing an estimated 7,500 to 9,500 jobs to the city of 40,000 — is now amping up the restaurant business there, especially as more employees return to office life. “I had two emails from Apple today about [booking] dinners,” says chef Akasha Richmond of Akasha restaurant, which opened in 2008. “One...

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO