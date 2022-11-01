Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
mycitizensnews.com
‘We’re patriots. People love it’: Ralliers dedicate weekends to being heard in Prospect
PROSPECT — For the 84th time in two years, they gathered again last Sunday, a blue-jean clad group of about 24 people waving their political concerns to the drivers passing by the corner of routes 68 and 69. Their issues shout from their signs, a walk-through of the past...
In western Massachusetts congressional races, two powerful Dems face underfunded Republicans
Massachusetts U.S. Reps. Jim McGovern (left) and Richard Neal look on as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters in Nov. 2021. Both incumbent U.S. representatives covering western Massachusetts are up for reelection next week. Richard Neal of Springfield and Jim McGovern of Worcester, both Democrats, have Republican challengers, but it's been a quiet election cycle in each race.
darientimes.com
Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport
The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified
The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.
ctexaminer.com
Ad Leads Readers Astray, The Day Claims Error, Boris Claims Attempt to Influence Election
NEW LONDON — On Sunday the New London Day posted a banner ad for Republican candidate Robert Boris that linked to a website containing “offensive and derogatory material,” according to Boris, instead of the campaign website that Boris had provided. Ian Bond, campaign manager for Boris —...
theorangetimes.com
Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro
The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
Guv Candidate Boosts Transit, Single-Payer
Get ready to ride the rails from Sprague to New Haven in half an hour — aboard the Michelle Bicking Express. That high-speed 66-mile train ride would become a real-life option if Bicking can convince enough people to write in her name on the Nov. 8 ballot and then if she can convince legislators to back her plans.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
State police seek man they consider ‘armed and dangerous’
Investigators say the suspect allegedly shot a person multiple times in West Hartford, Connecticut, early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police are urging the public to be vigilant as they search for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous in the towns of Russell and Blandford. Darnell Barnes, 22, is...
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Interviews With Police Chief Finalists Completed, Decision Time For Ganim
Following live and streamed forums for public review, City Council assessment and state legislative delegation input, Mayor Joe Ganim has met straight up with each finalist for chief of police–Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell, retired Captain Roderick Porter–with a decision expected soon to tap a new top cop to a five-year appointment whose contract will go to the legislative body for approval.
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
