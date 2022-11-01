ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

In western Massachusetts congressional races, two powerful Dems face underfunded Republicans

Massachusetts U.S. Reps. Jim McGovern (left) and Richard Neal look on as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters in Nov. 2021. Both incumbent U.S. representatives covering western Massachusetts are up for reelection next week. Richard Neal of Springfield and Jim McGovern of Worcester, both Democrats, have Republican challengers, but it's been a quiet election cycle in each race.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
darientimes.com

Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport

The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
theorangetimes.com

Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro

The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Guv Candidate Boosts Transit, Single-Payer

Get ready to ride the rails from Sprague to New Haven in half an hour — aboard the Michelle Bicking Express. That high-speed 66-mile train ride would become a real-life option if Bicking can convince enough people to write in her name on the Nov. 8 ballot and then if she can convince legislators to back her plans.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Boston

State police seek man they consider ‘armed and dangerous’

Investigators say the suspect allegedly shot a person multiple times in West Hartford, Connecticut, early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police are urging the public to be vigilant as they search for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous in the towns of Russell and Blandford. Darnell Barnes, 22, is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
GREENWICH, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Interviews With Police Chief Finalists Completed, Decision Time For Ganim

Following live and streamed forums for public review, City Council assessment and state legislative delegation input, Mayor Joe Ganim has met straight up with each finalist for chief of police–Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell, retired Captain Roderick Porter–with a decision expected soon to tap a new top cop to a five-year appointment whose contract will go to the legislative body for approval.
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
