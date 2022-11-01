Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game. Bitcoin’s novel proof-of-work (PoW) consensus model is a technological marvel. It enabled the world’s first decentralized monetary system and paved the way for new distributed technologies underpinning a $1 trillion industry. However, several factors currently threaten the existence of PoW, leading to historically low levels of bitcoin mining profitability, high energy consumption and concerns about the network’s long-term survival.

