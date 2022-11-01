Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Says Bad Debt Contained in ‘Rotten Arms’
Embattled Iris Energy appears confident that its $103 million debt has been contained within special purpose vehicles. Bitcoin miner Iris Energy remains defiant despite facing debt default on $103 million in loans next week. In a recent SEC filing, the Australia-based firm said that while it can generate $2 million...
POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem
Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game. Bitcoin’s novel proof-of-work (PoW) consensus model is a technological marvel. It enabled the world’s first decentralized monetary system and paved the way for new distributed technologies underpinning a $1 trillion industry. However, several factors currently threaten the existence of PoW, leading to historically low levels of bitcoin mining profitability, high energy consumption and concerns about the network’s long-term survival.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Pile Up as Bear Market Crawls On
BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%. Following staff cuts by major crypto companies such as Coinbase and Gemini earlier this year, a fresh round of reported layoffs and restructurings further accelerated the industry’s churn this week. Crypto exchange BitMEX has...
MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos
Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
Coinbase Earnings Disappointment Mitigated by USDC Interest Income
Coinbase posted lower-than-expected third quarter revenue but beat on earnings per share after the close Thursday, sending the stock whipsawing in after-hours trading. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $590 million for the quarter. Analysts had projected $641 million. Transaction revenue — historically Coinbase’s biggest money-maker — was down 44% from the second quarter.
The Distressing Inevitability of the Upcoming Dogecoin Crash
Elon Musk has turned engagement-farming dogecoin diehards into sport. Leading projects, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have attracted significant attention from Wall Street, which now, at last, is taking cryptocurrency’s value propositions quite seriously. And then you have the dog coins, the meme coins, the joke coins: starting with dogecoin...
Why DAO Treasuries Should Be Put to Work
With billions of dollars in native tokens sitting in DAO treasuries, some in DeFi are seeking ways to generate yield on languishing crypto. DAO treasuries are collectively valued at billions of dollars. A large chunk of that money sits unused, generating no yield. Yep, DAOs are keeping their eggs in...
Canada Moves To Protect Financial Sector From Crypto ‘Challenges’
Canada is opening consultations with crypto industry stakeholders as part of a formal legislative review of the financial sector. In Canada, the government is entering consultations with crypto industry stakeholders to address the digitalization of money, which it sees challenging democratic institutions around the world. The North American nation, which...
Robinhood Posts Surprising Revenue Increase Fueled by Interest Payments
Robinhood posted a 14% increase in total revenue for the third quarter of 2022, thanks to the trading app’s saving grace: interest payments — which saw a 73% increase. The platform reported a net loss of $175 million, compared to a $295 million net loss in the second quarter of 2022.
More Delistings of Blockchain ETFs Could be Coming
So-called blockchain ETFs in the US are under threat, industry watchers say, as the drawdown highlights oversaturation in the segment. The delisting of several crypto-related ETFs in Australia could become a global trend, industry participants said, considering issuers may be forced to ditch similar investment products marketed around the market’s upswing.
Project Cedar: NY Fed Launches Effort To Design Wholesale CBDC
Project Cedar will investigate CBDC design choices and technical features, the NY Innovation Center said. The Federal Reserve is taking the first steps toward making cross-border payments faster and more secure. The central bank’s New York branch is developing a framework for a potential wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC)...
Are 97% of Tokens on Uniswap Really Rug Pulls?
The report’s original intention was to show how artificial intelligence can be used to detect rug pulls on DEXes. A report making the rounds among crypto traders this week claims 97.7% of tokens launched on decentralized exchange Uniswap V2 are rug pulls. But the researcher behind it said the...
