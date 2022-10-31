Read full article on original website
A U.K. Kid Band Just Covered Ghost’s ‘Square Hammer,’ and It’s Awesome
It’s always nice to see a bunch of burgeoning musicians put their spin on a great rock or metal tune. Case in point: U.K. ensemble Beyond the Sons, whose new cover of Ghost’s “Square Hammer” is very, very impressive. Last Wednesday (Oct. 12), the adolescent quintet...
Synyster Gates Drunkenly Tattooed a Bunch of Avenged Sevenfold Fans at Party
If you've ever been curious about being tattooed by one of your favorite musicians, you'll be happy to know that some Avenged Sevenfold fans had the experience with Synyster Gates. Except, he was drunk. Based on a collection of tweets, the tattooing took place at a "horror night" event held...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up for Halloween
Dressing up for Halloween isn't for everyone, but for those who partake in the tradition, it's usually the best part of spooky season. A lot of rock and metal fans choose to dress up as their favorite musicians for the festivities, so it's fun to see what the actual musicians dress up as themselves.
Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud
Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
Why Led Zeppelin Never Performed on TV
Led Zeppelin almost never performed on TV, an approach few major bands of the era shared.
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
It’s The ‘End of One Chapter of Slipknot’s Lineage’ Says Jay Weinberg of ‘The End, So Far’
Slipknot's Jay Weinberg was a recent guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program to discuss the band's new album, The End, So Far. The title fueled a lot of speculation from fans, who pondered its meaning and wondered what this meant next for the nine. The drummer acknowledges it's the "end of one chapter of Slipknot's lineage and the beginning of another."
Baroness Plan to Release New Music in 2023
At this year’s edition of Louder Than Life, we caught up with Baroness frontman John Baizley and drummer Sebastian Thomson to talk about their tour with Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage, plans to release new music in 2023 and more. While supporting Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again
Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
