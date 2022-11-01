Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive
(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
Local food pantry to close its doors by year’s end
By the end of this year, those who operate The Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana say they will be closing their doors for good.
WYTV.com
Local business, baker brace for spiked costs during holidays
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s almost time for pumpkin pies, cookies and of course kolachi. Whether you’re buying or baking them yourself, those sweet treats might cost you a little more this year. “Eggs have doubled. Flour has almost doubled unless you get it on sale,”...
WYTV.com
Local food market keeps you healthy for the holidays
AUSTINTOWN, Oh – Berry’s Natural Food Market in Austintown is the kind of store where you can get things where you can’t find anywhere else. They specialize in products are that are non-GMO and gluten-free. Berry’s features several local products like the ever-popular big seller Sweet Jane Elderberry syrup, Joe Schmo’s hot peppers and oil, local eggs, local goat milk, honey, syrup, and much more.
WYTV.com
Local shop offers thousands of rare finds
BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe. The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s...
WYTV.com
Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
WYTV.com
Warren mission needs turkeys to provide annual meal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be the beginning of November, but the Warren Family Mission is already thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. The staff is busy gathering all the supplies for the mission’s first in-person Thanksgiving Community Dinner since before the pandemic. The mission is still in...
WYTV.com
Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
WYTV.com
New ambulance is big upgrade for Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District has added a new ambulance to its fleet. The 2022 Ford 550 Osage Ambulance replaces an older ambulance with more than 93,000 miles on it. The fire district purchased it outright for $266,265. Chief James Williamson says by...
New restaurant to open in Poland Library
According to a press release by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), Village Farmacy will open at the Poland Library Café, located on the first floor of the Poland Library.
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
WYTV.com
Portion of Mill Creek Metroparks to close for construction
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Construction will be underway next week, closing a portion of Mill Creek Metroparks. According to a press release, West Park Drive will be closed from Old Furnace Road to Bears Den Drive. Stone curb will be removed and a concrete curb will be constructed, as well as...
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
A local car club refurbished a North Lima man's car, all from the goodness of their own hearts.
WYTV.com
Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family. On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children...
WYTV.com
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala. The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others. At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is...
Farm and Dairy
Welders, air compressors, forklifts, and misc.
Fabricating equipment- Cincinnati shear, Standard press brake, Baykal hypertherm edgepro plasma cutting table, Marvel vert band saw,Jet drill press, Uni-Hydro Pro 80 ton ironworker, model P80-24, Sandblasting tents,. Sponge-Jet 470-CG blasting pot & recycler, Hexagon tumbler, Welders & Weld Positioners- (4) Miller Pipeworx 400 welders, Phoenix dryrod ovens, (5) Miller...
WYTV.com
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors. A handwritten note saying “Thank You” and a sign were on the glass doors of the Burger King on Main Avenue. The sign said the restaurant is closed and listed the other nearby Burger King locations.
WYTV.com
Local business makes big comeback after pandemic
BOARDMAN, Oh – Agnew Lawn and Garden caters to people who love their lawns and want to make them a good part of their neighborhood. Those same people want the best equipment and Agnew’s takes pride in providing the best equipment possible at the best prices possible. Agnew...
WYTV.com
Hometown Heroes feed hundreds with local food pantry
POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you had told our Hometown Hero in 2002 that she would eventually be feeding hundreds of hungry people each month, she never would have believed you. One local couple has built an amazing enterprise inside the New Life Church in Poland. If God had...
WYTV.com
Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
