The older Joanna Gaines becomes, the more she learns to relish life’s little moments. Take this funny few minutes she recently shared with her son, Crew, for example. The mom of five (Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, 4) told People, “I had just gotten ready for work and he said, ‘Mom, I need you to get on your stomach, on the ground and look at what these ants are carrying.’ I was like, ‘Baby, I can see them from up here!'” But then she threw caution to the wind and decided to humor her little boy’s request,...

2 DAYS AGO