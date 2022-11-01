Read full article on original website
Taste of the Holidays at Price Cutter
Taste of the Holidays at Price Cutter is coming up this Saturday! This is a great way to sample an assortment of appetizers, snacks, food and desserts PLUS you don’t want to forget your centerpiece ideas from our local Lilly’s Custom Floral. DON’T FORGET: Saturday, November 5th from 11AM-3PM at 12 locations in: Ozark, Republic, select Springfield locations, Waynesville, Lebanon Price Cutter and then Country Mart in Branson & Hollister. See you there!
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
11 Airbnbs in Branson, Missouri, To Experience the Best of the Area
Ensconced within the Ozark Mountains in Southwest Missouri, Branson stuns with pristine nature and exciting attractions for all types of traveler. Spend days exploring Table Rock State Park and clinging on for dear life at the Silver Dollar City amusements before catching the equestrian spectacle at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. Here are the best Airbnbs Branson, MO, that place you near the Landing and right on the cusp of Table Rock Lake.
Savannah's Overnight Forecast
Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to …. Local mom speaks out about almost falling prey to Waterman’s social media scheme. Missouri marijuana expert raises concerns about worker …. One expert says Missouri had the right intention after voters approved medical marijuana, but training industry workers has...
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
Friday, November 4 Midday Weather Update
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
Playoff games adjusted to beat storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story. Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain. Here are some of the changes to the scheduling: Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff) […]
Jamie's Wednesday Overnight Forecast
Round of stormy weather Friday evening. Round of stormy weather Friday evening. See where Missouri 7th district candidates stand …. See where Missouri 7th district candidates stand on certain issues. High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school …. High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program. The importance...
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time
Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.
Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson
A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
