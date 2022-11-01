ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Taste of the Holidays at Price Cutter

Taste of the Holidays at Price Cutter is coming up this Saturday! This is a great way to sample an assortment of appetizers, snacks, food and desserts PLUS you don’t want to forget your centerpiece ideas from our local Lilly’s Custom Floral. DON’T FORGET: Saturday, November 5th from 11AM-3PM at 12 locations in: Ozark, Republic, select Springfield locations, Waynesville, Lebanon Price Cutter and then Country Mart in Branson & Hollister. See you there!
BRANSON, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
matadornetwork.com

11 Airbnbs in Branson, Missouri, To Experience the Best of the Area

Ensconced within the Ozark Mountains in Southwest Missouri, Branson stuns with pristine nature and exciting attractions for all types of traveler. Spend days exploring Table Rock State Park and clinging on for dear life at the Silver Dollar City amusements before catching the equestrian spectacle at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. Here are the best Airbnbs Branson, MO, that place you near the Landing and right on the cusp of Table Rock Lake.
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Overnight Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 4 Midday Weather Update

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Playoff games adjusted to beat storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story. Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain. Here are some of the changes to the scheduling: Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Overnight Forecast

MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

