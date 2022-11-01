Read full article on original website
Voter turnout in Collin, Denton counties is 26% with 3 days left of early voting in Nov. 8 election
Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Voter turnout after nine days of early voting in Collin and Denton counties for the Nov. 8 election is about 26%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 183,584 voters cast ballots in Collin County and 159,022 in Denton...
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties
Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country
DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
ntdaily.com
The North Texas Daily endorses Beto O’Rourke
With the lives and wellbeing of our fellow students in mind, the North Texas Daily endorses Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke for governor of the state of Texas. O’Rourke has shown explicit attentiveness to issues most directly affecting Texans and Dentonites throughout his campaign tour with advocacy for voting accessibility, gun safety, LGBTQ protections and abortion rights.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Next meeting of McKinney's bond committee set for Nov. 9
The next meeting of the city of McKinney's bond committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mayor Resigns with Six Months Left in Term
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation to city leaders on Monday, citing “personal reasons,” the City announced Tuesday. Dye had six months remaining in his second term. He has been the city’s mayor for more than five years. The now-former mayor’s photo and information were...
keranews.org
Proposition B puts marijuana reform on the ballot for Denton voters
Decriminalize Denton board member Nick Stevens said it is an issue that crosses the political divide. Two weeks ago, the group was at Robson Ranch, said Stevens, educating residents about what his organization was doing with the Nov. 8 ballot initiative. He said they handed out 75 Prop. B support signs.
starlocalmedia.com
3 key topics addressed at the McKinney State of the City event
On Thursday, as the McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City luncheon, the McKinney community had a chance to look back at a year full of milestones for the ever-growing city. That includes hosting the first full-occupancy AT&T Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament since the pandemic,...
dmagazine.com
The National Weather Service Predicts Severe Weather Friday. Here’s What You Need to Know.
If you’ve procrastinated on taking those Halloween inflatables down, please note: There’s a better-than-good chance Mother Nature is going to do that for you because, according to the National Weather Service, severe storms are likely for North Texas Friday. Tornadoes and hail are possible. Shortly after noon, the...
Tornado Watch in effect through Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large section of North Texas and east Oklahoma, including Denton County. The Tornado Watch was issued about 1 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The map goes from Killeen, north of Austin, up to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas. It includes all of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the surrounding areas.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: How Should Christians Vote In The Midterm Election?
Dr. Robert Jeffress, Sr. Pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas, wrote an op-ed in FOX News over the weekend about Christians voting. We have separation of Church and State in America. But does that mean you leave your religious beliefs at the door when you step into the voting booth? What does Jesus teach us about politics and culture as the midterm elections approach? Dr. Jeffress joins Rick to talk about this and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Mayor wants Oncor to answer to why the city is experiencing outages
The Colony City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to discuss Oncor outages in the city, the future of LPGA in The Colony, police vehicle replacement and additions, and Mavericks dance hall. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer expressed his concern for how many outages The Colony...
Click2Houston.com
Collin College professor reinstated at school in free speech lawsuit settlement
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas professor who said she was fired from Collin College in North Texas after she publicly criticized the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has won her job back for two more years according to a legal settlement with the school.
Lewisville’s transportation board recommends speed limit decrease on segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A speed limit change for a segment of SH 121 could be enforced after Lewisville’s transportation board approved the recommendation. The Texas Department of Transportation recently conducted a speed study on SH...
