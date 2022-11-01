Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win
The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
Astros pull Cristian Javier from start despite World Series history on the line
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker made the call to pull starter Cristian Javier from his Game 4 start after six no-hit innings despite history on the line.
Astros superfan 'Mattress Mack' claims his defense of Jose Altuve led to altercation with Phillies fan
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who has a record payout riding on the Astros winning the World Series, was involved in a heated exchange with Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez catches second no-hitter in World Series history for Astros
Christian Vázquez’s second start of the postseason sure was a memorable one. Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Four Houston pitchers -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly -- combined to no-hit the Phillies as Houston won Game 4, 5-0, to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It was the first no-hitter Vázquez has ever caught. He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no. It was just the third no-hitter in postseason history and the first since Roy Halladay no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.
2022 World Series: Astros' Bryan Abreu admits he didn't realize Game 4 no-hitter was even happening
Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was involved in the team's historic no-no, but he admitted he was locked into the game and didn't realize history was around the corner.
Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier, 3 relievers as Astros even World Series
The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008. If the Phils...
