Houston, TX

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win

The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
CBS Sports

World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies

The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 highlights and takeaways

The Houston Astros earned a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 win in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. History is on the Astros' side as the series heads back to Houston. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, seven of the last nine teams that went home with a 3-2 series lead went on to win the series.
MassLive.com

Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez catches second no-hitter in World Series history for Astros

Christian Vázquez’s second start of the postseason sure was a memorable one. Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Four Houston pitchers -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly -- combined to no-hit the Phillies as Houston won Game 4, 5-0, to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It was the first no-hitter Vázquez has ever caught. He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no. It was just the third no-hitter in postseason history and the first since Roy Halladay no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.
