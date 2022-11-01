Read full article on original website
Related
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
WTHI
Study finds majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study finds that the majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap." The gap comes from an increasing workforce shortage and the rising cost of childcare. One childcare center says the gap is impacting their business in the Wabash Valley. Sarah...
WTHI
Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park. Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon.
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
WTHI
Potential changes to the Sullivan County Public Library System are met with frustrations
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is expressing its concerns over changes to the public library system. In Sullivan County, the library board met on Thursday to present new updates to the community. This includes potentially shutting down one of the library branches. "Well, that's BS, and...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
WTHI
Police investigation underway in Terre Haute after reported crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police investigation is underway in Terre Haute after a reported crash. Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence reported near the old Terre Haute Police Department headquarters at 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. Crime scene tape and police cars were blocking off the area.
Crash and fire partially blocks I-465 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-trailer and several other vehicles closed lanes of southbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the West 56th Street exit. One of the vehicles involved caught fire on the left shoulder. Two...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
WAND TV
Man charged with DUI for crash that killed family of 3
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Georgetown man has been charged in relation to the crash that killed a family of three on October 2. The parents, 52-year-old Lee Hall and 46-year-old Felisha Hall, as well as their daughter, 18-year-old Madison Hall, were killed in a head on crash shortly after Lee placed 3rd place in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals. The family is survived by their son, Lee Joseph Hall Junior.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
WTHI
Arrest made after a man was accused of flashing a gun at Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday night incident at a Vigo County middle school. Officers arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. The incident happened Thursday night at Sarah Scott Middle School after a basketball game. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species, poses threat to Bloomington businesses and agriculture
Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species with red wings and black spots, will arrive in Bloomington in the coming years, local business owners and environmental experts say. Native to southeast Asia, the insects are not directly harmful to humans, but they may hurt agriculture and businesses since they do not yet have a natural predator in the U.S.
Comments / 0