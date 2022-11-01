Alabama Soccer Defeats Mississippi State 2-0 in SEC Quarterfinal

The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Arkansas/Vanderbilt match

The Alabama Crimson Tide emerged victorious in its SEC quarterfinal matchup Tuesday evening, defeating Mississippi State 2-0.

Alabama advanced to the SEC semifinals for the fifth time in program history, and first time since 2011.

“I'm very pleased with our performance tonight," head coach Wes Hart said in a release. "We did what we needed to do to win the game and we were able to play a lot of players and rest some of those that have logged a lot of minutes this season.

"Our first goal was quality. The combination play and movement that led to Ash (Ashlynn Serepca) getting open in the box was first class. And like we've done all year long, we were able to capitalize on a set piece for the second goal. I would have liked that third goal to kill the game off, but it was certainly not for a lack of chances. Their keeper made some great saves to keep us at two."

Ashlynn Serepca scored the first goal for Alabama after a series of passes led her to the front of the goal in the 14th minute.

Macy Clem scored the second goal for the Crimson Tide after the official reviewed and confirmed that the ball crossed the goal line before the defense cleared it in the 33rd minute.

Alabama's offense was much stronger than the injury-riddled Bulldogs, totaling 23 shots and 13 on target while Mississippi State only had 11 total shots and 3 on target.

Alabama will next face Vanderbilt, which upset fourth-seeded Arkansas later Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide and Commodores didn't meet in SEC play this season, but did face one another in a preseason exhibition. Alabama won 3-1.

"Looking forward to staying a few more days at the beach and playing in Thursday’s semifinal," Hart said.

Final - Alabama 2, Mississippi State 0

Second Half

Marianna Annest comes in for Reyna Reyes

Gianna Paul's shot saved by Hannah Pimentel

Sydney Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

The shot off the corner kick is saved by McKinley Crone

A Bulldog foul leads to an Alabama free kick

Riley Mattingly Parker returns for Ashlynn Serepca

Sydney Japic comes in for Macy Clem

Rogers' shot blocked by Titus

Aislin Streicek comes in for Felicia Knox after Knox's shot bounces off the post

Felicia Knox will take the free kick for Alabama

Kat Rogers comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker

Riley Tanner comes in for Marianna Annest

Free kick for Alabama by Gianna Paul

Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner

A foul against the Bulldogs leads to a free kick by Felicia Knox

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Alabama's Reyna Reyes earns a yellow card for an unsportsmanlike tackle

Riley Tanner's shot is off target

Alabama earns a corner kick within the first minute of the second half

First Half - Alabama 2, Mississippi State 0

Mississippi State's Macey Hodge gets a yellow card for a poor tackle

A foul on Hannah Telleysh leads to a free kick for Sasha Pickard

Sydney Japic comes in for Felicia Knox

A shot by Haley McWhirter is blocked wide left: corner kick for the Bulldogs

Sydney Vincens subs in for Riley Mattingly Parker

Gianna Paul's shot goes over the crossbar

GOAL: Macy Clem's shot just crosses the goal line before the defense could save it. Alabama 2, Mississippi State 0

Parker's shot is blocked: Alabama corner kick

Clem's shot is wide of the goal post

Aislin Streiceck comes in for Riley Tanner

A foul on Serepca leads to another Bulldog free kick

Gianna Paul comes in for Kat Rogers

Reyes' penalty shot blocked; corner kick

Penalty in the box gives Alabama a penalty kick

Serepca's shot sails over the goal

Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

Riley Tanner's shot saved by Titus

GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca buries the shot right from next to the penalty marker. Alabama 1, Mississippi Sate 0

A foul by Reyna Reyes results in another Alabama free kick

Foul on Macy Clem leads to a Bulldog free kick

Macy Clem attempts a shot from outside the box, saved by Titus

Parker's shot saved by Titus

Alabama's first shot is saved by Mississippi State's Titus Mac

Riley Mattingly Parker earns the first free kick for Alabama

Pregame

Officials: Cory Rockwell (Referee) Kendall McCardell (Assistant Referee)Craid Lowry (Assistant Referee) Amin Hadzic (Alternate Official

