2022 Veterans Day events

A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester

A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
Tech Credit Union’s newest branch furthers commitment to community

Tech Credit Union’s (Tech CU) mission has always been to provide the community with the best banking and loan options possible. On Thursday, November 3, Tech CU celebrated the furthering of this mission with a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new La Porte branch. Excitement and hope for the future filled the air as Tech CU staff and community members cut the ribbon on another wonderful branch.
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
Center for Hospice Care hosts annual Veterans Tribute

Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana, held its annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony on October 11, 2022. Center for Hospice Care has hosted this event every year since 2016 when its Veterans Memorial was established on the Mishawaka campus. The memorial was later rededicated in October 2018 as the Captain Robert J. Hiler Jr. Veterans Memorial.
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation host inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner to honor Tim Portolese and Doctor Bruce Newswanger

Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation held its inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner on November 2 at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana. Complete with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, beverages, music, and a live auction, this event is a celebration for the sponsors and award recipients. Mike Wargo, chief...
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
