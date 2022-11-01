Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley back in the 90s, is close to finally becoming a reality.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
valpo.life
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Announces the 2022 Innovators Award Winners
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced winners of the 2022 Innovators Awards. Winners will be inducted into the Society during the group’s annual luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, IN from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. “As our...
abc57.com
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
valpo.life
Tech Credit Union’s newest branch furthers commitment to community
Tech Credit Union’s (Tech CU) mission has always been to provide the community with the best banking and loan options possible. On Thursday, November 3, Tech CU celebrated the furthering of this mission with a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new La Porte branch. Excitement and hope for the future filled the air as Tech CU staff and community members cut the ribbon on another wonderful branch.
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
valpo.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana brings a fresh look to Crown Point Community Library
The interior of the Crown Point Community Library is in the process of receiving a new, polished look with the help of CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana. The team has been working on giving a fresh coat of paint to around 50,000 square feet inside the community space and is now just weeks away from putting the final touches on the project.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
valpo.life
Center for Hospice Care hosts annual Veterans Tribute
Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana, held its annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony on October 11, 2022. Center for Hospice Care has hosted this event every year since 2016 when its Veterans Memorial was established on the Mishawaka campus. The memorial was later rededicated in October 2018 as the Captain Robert J. Hiler Jr. Veterans Memorial.
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Lake Michigan bike path connects Illinois to Indiana and the Mitten
Michigan, Indiana and Illinois residents will be able to explore all three states through a nonmotorized bike path along the south shore of Lake Michigan — the Marquette Greenway Trail. The new trail, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a $17.8 million grant, will span 58 miles, connecting Michigan's...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
valpo.life
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation host inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner to honor Tim Portolese and Doctor Bruce Newswanger
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation held its inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner on November 2 at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana. Complete with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, beverages, music, and a live auction, this event is a celebration for the sponsors and award recipients. Mike Wargo, chief...
warricknews.com
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
