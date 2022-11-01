ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdowns: How Waldron and Hurtt have shined

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West, and they’re in a great spot heading into the final nine games of the year. A few big reasons for Seattle’s success are the emergence of Geno Smith at quarterback as well as the stellar play of the team’s rookie draft class, but Michael Bumpus thinks that the Seahawks’ two coordinators need some love and have been big reasons for the team’s success so far.
Seahawks Football 101: How Geno has shined by not throwing the ball

It’s impossible to talk about the surprising success of the 2022 Seahawks without talking about quarterback Geno Smith, who went from a backup for nearly a decade to one of the best passers in football this season. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Smith...
Fann: Shelby Harris has been a sensational addition for Seahawks defense

When you first heard that Russell Wilson had been traded, your initial thought was likely to wonder how many first-round picks the Seahawks received from the Broncos. Once you read through the pair of first-round picks, the two second-rounders and the 2022 fifth-rounder, you would have gotten to the trio of players Denver was sending to Seattle: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.
Bumpus: It’s time for Seahawks to use Walker in the passing game

After starting the year injured and as a backup to Rashaad Penny, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the best and most dangerous backs in football. Walker earned NFL Rookie of the Month honors for October as he ran for 432 yards and five...
Can the Seattle Kraken sustain their hot start to the season?

After winning for a third straight time Thursday night, the Seattle Kraken own a 6-4-2 record, which puts them in third place in the Pacific Division. They have 14 standings points and a .583 points percentage mark. Those are solid numbers and their start is undoubtedly a good one. Is...
After poor debut season, this year’s Seattle Kraken sure are fun

The Seattle Kraken opened the third period in Calgary Tuesday night by allowing two goals in 16 seconds and suddenly found themselves down 4-2. That translates to a loss in most cases and Seattle saw its fair share of breakdowns like that last season. Once they fell behind, the Kraken...
How should Seahawks handle their ‘great problem’ at cornerback?

The Seahawks have been cooking on defense as they’ve won three games in a row and they should be getting a promising young player back very soon in cornerback Tre Brown. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Brown, a fourth-round pick last season, played...
Seahawks’ Smith, Woolen and Walker all earn Player of the Month honors

Things just keep going right for the Seahawks. Not only are the Seahawks in first place and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Arizona, but three of their top contributors are catching the attention of the league as a whole for their play. Starting quarterback...
