4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdowns: How Waldron and Hurtt have shined
The Seattle Seahawks are 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West, and they’re in a great spot heading into the final nine games of the year. A few big reasons for Seattle’s success are the emergence of Geno Smith at quarterback as well as the stellar play of the team’s rookie draft class, but Michael Bumpus thinks that the Seahawks’ two coordinators need some love and have been big reasons for the team’s success so far.
Pete Carroll Preview: The challenge of Seahawks facing Cardinals again
As the Seahawks enter Week 9, they’re in a spot that no one thought they’d be in as they’re 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West. Seattle has especially played good football of late, as evidenced by a 4-1 record in October. To win four...
Seahawks Football 101: How Geno has shined by not throwing the ball
It’s impossible to talk about the surprising success of the 2022 Seahawks without talking about quarterback Geno Smith, who went from a backup for nearly a decade to one of the best passers in football this season. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Smith...
Why K.J. Wright is getting ‘chills’ watching Seahawks and their defense
The Seahawks are rolling, to say the least. After a 2-3 start to the season, Seattle has rattled off three wins in a row and now sit alone atop the NFC West entering a Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Geno Smith and the offense have dominated headlines this...
Fann: Shelby Harris has been a sensational addition for Seahawks defense
When you first heard that Russell Wilson had been traded, your initial thought was likely to wonder how many first-round picks the Seahawks received from the Broncos. Once you read through the pair of first-round picks, the two second-rounders and the 2022 fifth-rounder, you would have gotten to the trio of players Denver was sending to Seattle: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.
Bumpus: It’s time for Seahawks to use Walker in the passing game
After starting the year injured and as a backup to Rashaad Penny, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has emerged as one of the best and most dangerous backs in football. Walker earned NFL Rookie of the Month honors for October as he ran for 432 yards and five...
Can the Seattle Kraken sustain their hot start to the season?
After winning for a third straight time Thursday night, the Seattle Kraken own a 6-4-2 record, which puts them in third place in the Pacific Division. They have 14 standings points and a .583 points percentage mark. Those are solid numbers and their start is undoubtedly a good one. Is...
After poor debut season, this year’s Seattle Kraken sure are fun
The Seattle Kraken opened the third period in Calgary Tuesday night by allowing two goals in 16 seconds and suddenly found themselves down 4-2. That translates to a loss in most cases and Seattle saw its fair share of breakdowns like that last season. Once they fell behind, the Kraken...
How should Seahawks handle their ‘great problem’ at cornerback?
The Seahawks have been cooking on defense as they’ve won three games in a row and they should be getting a promising young player back very soon in cornerback Tre Brown. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Brown, a fourth-round pick last season, played...
Schlereth: How Seahawks are setting Geno Smith up to sustain this success
The Seahawks are feeling really good heading into a Week 9 clash with the Arizona Cardinals as they’ve won three games in a row, are in first place in the NFC West and have one of the best and hottest quarterbacks in football under center in Geno Smith. Smith...
Seahawks’ Smith, Woolen and Walker all earn Player of the Month honors
Things just keep going right for the Seahawks. Not only are the Seahawks in first place and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Arizona, but three of their top contributors are catching the attention of the league as a whole for their play. Starting quarterback...
Seahawks’ Michael Jackson using what he’s learned from star CBs he’s backed up
In case you forget, the NFL will remind you: this league is a business. It’s something Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson realized early when he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys just three months after being drafted in the fifth round in 2019’s class. Since then, getting released has been a bit easier.
