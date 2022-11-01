The Seattle Seahawks are 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West, and they’re in a great spot heading into the final nine games of the year. A few big reasons for Seattle’s success are the emergence of Geno Smith at quarterback as well as the stellar play of the team’s rookie draft class, but Michael Bumpus thinks that the Seahawks’ two coordinators need some love and have been big reasons for the team’s success so far.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO