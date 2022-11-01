ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Lake Orion superintendent responds to threat at elementary school

The Lake Orion Community Schools can’t provide specifics on whether or when a 10-year-old boy accused of making a threat against Paint Creek Elementary School will return to class. That is creating discomfort and anger among school parents, according to a Lake Orion community Facebook page. The boy told...
LAKE ORION, MI
MLive

1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: South Lyon High School resumes classes after bomb threat found not credible

(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon High School resumed classes Thursday after officials determined that a bomb threat to the school was not credible, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.Police say the high school was evacuated at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. At least 15 deputies and K-9 units cleared the school room-by-room, and police say students, faculty, and staff were moved to a safe zone where they stayed until the school premises were determined to be safe. The premises were determined to be safe at about 1 p.m.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the school was evacuated on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
CBS Detroit

Man faces felony charge for attempting to strangle driver

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged with a felony after attempting to strangle a driver from the backseat. On Nov. 1, Kyle Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, was arraigned in the 52nd District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. He's being held at Oakland County Jail with a bond of $25,000 cash surety.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rasmussen was in the backseat of a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling west on M-59 in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was able to stop the truck and escape the vehicle. Rasmussen's girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, was also in the pickup and fled after exiting the vehicle. Moments later, she was struck by another vehicle. She died shortly after at a nearby hospital.Officers believe she was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here. 
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
DETROIT, MI

