(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged with a felony after attempting to strangle a driver from the backseat. On Nov. 1, Kyle Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, was arraigned in the 52nd District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. He's being held at Oakland County Jail with a bond of $25,000 cash surety.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rasmussen was in the backseat of a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling west on M-59 in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was able to stop the truck and escape the vehicle. Rasmussen's girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, was also in the pickup and fled after exiting the vehicle. Moments later, she was struck by another vehicle. She died shortly after at a nearby hospital.Officers believe she was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO