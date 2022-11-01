Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
Lake Orion superintendent responds to threat at elementary school
The Lake Orion Community Schools can’t provide specifics on whether or when a 10-year-old boy accused of making a threat against Paint Creek Elementary School will return to class. That is creating discomfort and anger among school parents, according to a Lake Orion community Facebook page. The boy told...
1 injured after Friday morning shootout in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is lodged at the Genesee County Jail and another at the Genesee County Regional Detention Center pending criminal charges following Friday morning shooting in Burton, police said. According to Burton police, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road in Burton at...
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Update: South Lyon High School resumes classes after bomb threat found not credible
(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon High School resumed classes Thursday after officials determined that a bomb threat to the school was not credible, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.Police say the high school was evacuated at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. At least 15 deputies and K-9 units cleared the school room-by-room, and police say students, faculty, and staff were moved to a safe zone where they stayed until the school premises were determined to be safe. The premises were determined to be safe at about 1 p.m.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the school was evacuated on...
Judge: Accused killer of Lyft driver ‘acute danger’ and ‘continued threat’
Calling him “an acute danger” to the community, a judge again denied bond for a teenager accused of murdering a female Lyft driver from Eastpointe who was reportedly killed while working in Pontiac. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross declined to set bond for...
Loved ones of slain police officer Mason Samborski speak at killer’s resentencing hearing
Nearly 14 years after Oak Park police officer Mason Samborski’s life was snuffed out by a teenager, the devastating loss continues to run deep among his loved ones left behind. For Samborski’s widow, Sarah Samborski-Batora, losing her husband when he was just 28 years old left a “giant hole”...
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Man faces felony charge for attempting to strangle driver
(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged with a felony after attempting to strangle a driver from the backseat. On Nov. 1, Kyle Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, was arraigned in the 52nd District Court for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. He's being held at Oakland County Jail with a bond of $25,000 cash surety.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rasmussen was in the backseat of a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling west on M-59 in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was able to stop the truck and escape the vehicle. Rasmussen's girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, was also in the pickup and fled after exiting the vehicle. Moments later, she was struck by another vehicle. She died shortly after at a nearby hospital.Officers believe she was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV. The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
Wayne man charged with assault, torture of ex-girlfriend he allegedly held for 6 weeks against her will
A 22-year-old man is facing charges in the alleged unlawful imprisonment, assault and torture of a 23-year-old woman in Flat Rock and the city of Wayne.
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
South Lyon High School on lockdown for third time due to threat
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after South Lyon High School is locked down for a second time within a week after officials found a threatening message on the bathroom walls.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the high school is being evacuated because of a bomb threat. They say K9 units were on their way to the location and the sheriff's office is already at the school. On Oct. 31, South Lyon High School was locked down as the sheriff's office investigated a threat.Before that, on Oct. 25, the school also was locked down after finding a threat to shoot up the school written on a second-floor bathroom stall. South Lyon East High School experienced a similar situation on Oct. 4 when a 15-year-old student, who has since been charged, wrote a threat on a bathroom wall claiming that someone had a gun and was going to shoot up the school.For more updates on the incident, visit here.
Man stabs neighbor’s dog to death, fights deputy in jail lobby, police say
FLINT, MI -- A 36-year-old Flint man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s pit bull multiple times then leaving it to bleed out and die. Terry Louis Key II, 36, was charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property and is currently in jail.
Flint man accused of brutally stabbing woman's dog to death, then fighting deputy in jail lobby
A Flint man with a violent criminal past is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a dog to death and attempting to fight a deputy inside the Genesee County Jail. Terry Louis Key II has been charged with first-degree animal abuse/torture.
Metamora man accused of attacking driver in incident that left girlfriend dead
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Metamora man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that accuse him of attacking the driver of a pickup truck in a weekend incident that left his girlfriend dead. Police say 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily...
Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp
A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
