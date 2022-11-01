Read full article on original website
'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them
The lives of the men and women on Mountain Men are proof that many of us are soft babies surrounded by comforts that we don't really need. Tom Oar, one of the older members of the show's cast, has quickly become a fan favorite, even though some have wondered whether he's planning to give up his mountain life and move to Florida. Others, though, have wondered what Tom sells through a trading post.
Who Is Steve Nash's Wife? The Former NBA Coach Has Tied the Knot Twice
Most NBA fans are used to hearing about drama and scandal in regards to the players. However, recent reports have shown that NBA coaches tend to have issues of their own — from Ime Udoka to Steve Nash. After 18 seasons in the NBA, Steve made the shift from...
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s Husband Threatened Divorce Over ‘RHOP’
Bravo fans tuning into Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac can expect to see a former Housewife back on the show: Season 1 star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan has returned as a friend of the Housewives this season. But don’t expect to see Charrisse’s former husband, Eddie Jordan, on the show.
MLB makes call to close Minute Maid Park's roof for World Series Game 6
Although the forecast calls for clear skies and pleasant weather, MLB decides to close Minute Maid Park's roof when the Astros take the Phillies Saturday night.
NFL TV Ratings Are Taking a Small Hit This Year: Here’s Why
Even though America’s favorite sport still crushes ratings, we have reason to believe Amazon Prime… The post NFL TV Ratings Are Taking a Small Hit This Year: Here’s Why appeared first on Outsider.
