Read full article on original website
Related
elpasomatters.org
Democrats lead in El Paso’s contested judicial races
Political newcomer Lisa Soto built an early voting lead over Republican incumbent Justice Jeffrey Alley among El Paso voters for a seat on the El Paso-based 8th Court of Appeals. In El Paso, which is the most populous county among the 17 West Texas counties in the appeals court district,...
elpasomatters.org
Samaniego, Coronado lead in their El Paso County races
Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado took early leads in their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, when the early votes were released. Samaniego, the first-term incumbent, led with 69% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney...
elpasomatters.org
Five El Paso area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
All eyes are on the Texas governor’s race at the top of the Nov. 8 ballot, as El Paso’s Beto O’Rourke seeks to unseat two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. But closer to home, there are a number of down-ballot contests that will have a major impact on El Paso County. Here’s which local races El Paso Matters is watching:
elpasomatters.org
Make a plan to vote in El Paso’s election
Election Day 2022 is almost here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. More than 102,000 El Pasoans cast ballots during the early voting period, and tens of thousands more are expected to vote on Election Day. Voting experts say it helps to put together a plan before heading to the polls. Here’s what you need to build your election plan.
elpasomatters.org
Election results: How El Pasoans voted in the November 2022 midterms
We’re tracking the El Paso results of the 2022 midterm election, including El Paso City Council, County Commissioner, the El Paso City Bond and more. Results of early voting will be posted at 7 p.m. The El Paso County Elections Department will start posting Election Day results at about 8 p.m., with updates coming every 45 minutes or so.
elpasomatters.org
Salcido, Rodriguez lead in City Council re-election bids
Incumbent city Reps. Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez took leads in early voting in their bids to win another term on El Paso City Council. Salcido garnered 66% of the early votes in District 5 – one of the fastest growing areas in the city in far East El Paso mostly east of Loop 375.
elpasomatters.org
Canutillo school voters reject major bond issue, select 3 trustees
The Canutillo Independent School District’s $264.1 million bond issue was losing badly in early voting results Tuesday, after voters said no to a similar bond proposal last fall. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond’s two propositions, according to early voting results. Proposition A would fund campus...
elpasomatters.org
El Pasoans decide on bond proposals for streets, parks and climate plans
El Pasoans on Tuesday favored bond proposals to fund street repairs and a new all-abilities playground but support for a climate change study lagged in early voting results. El Paso’s nearly $272.5 million bond package was split into three propositions, which voters decided individually:. Proposition A includes $237 million...
Comments / 0