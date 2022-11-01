Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Rogue One’ editor reveals the massive changes made to the film and ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ may have a release date
Andor‘s ninth episode dropped today and has left fans’ jaws on the floor as perhaps the darkest 45 minutes of Star Wars we’ve ever seen. There was a truly disturbing torture scene, euthanasia, and the dark secret at the heart of the Imperial prison on Merkina 5. Along the way, we got a very subtle A New Hope Easter Egg, which is exactly the kind of low-key fan service we want from a show like this.
'The Real Love Boat' Fans Think the Show Was Canceled, But Was It Really Axed?
CBS gave TV fans a blast from the past this season when it premiered The Real Love Boat, a reality dating show styled after the popular 1977-1986 sitcom. While that show had scripted romances and comedic subplots, The Real Love Boat aimed to actually hook up singles (albeit still having a fair dose of comedy).
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades
It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You
In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Trailer Debuts Stunning Underwater Footage, Introduces New Creatures Of Pandora
As we get closer to closing out 2022’s box office year, there’s still a handful of hotly anticipated blockbusters on the way to the movies. Perhaps the next candidate for such an honor is Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will undoubtedly help Disney set up another upcoming movie looking to strike it big: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. A new trailer has arrived to do just that, and debuted stunning underwater footage while introducing new creatures of Pandora.
These Iconic Actors Are the Voices of Odin and Thor in 'God of War: Ragnarok'
The long-awaited sequel to the cinematic masterpiece that is God of War is about to hit consoles. God of War: Ragnarok is the next (and final) game in the long-running PlayStation video game franchise, and the game is easily one of the most-anticipated titles of the year. With the new...
Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already
Just like the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, Manifest has a second lease on life. In August 2021, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the mysterious TV drama, which NBC had canceled two months prior. You may have seen that the first 10 episodes of that final season started streaming on Friday, Nov. 4 — so what’s the Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date?
TikTok Is Convinced a Man Plotted Wife's Death So He Could Marry Her Sister
You don't always have to head to Netflix for a mysterious and chilling story. Sometimes you just have to open up TikTok. One creator just shared a very brow-raising story about a man who remarried two months after the death of his wife and one of their children. And after looking at all the facts, it's hard not to be just a little suspicious. Check out the story below for yourself.
'Family Karma' Stars Share How Real the Bravo Show Is: "There Is No Sugarcoating" (EXCLUSIVE)
Those of us who have watched reality TV for years are jaded when it comes to trusting the process and the validity of each series. And as much as fans love Family Karma on Bravo, many still question how real it is. Distractify spoke exclusively with both Amrit Kapai and Monica Vaswani about how real or fake the series is.
A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions
While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.
Monica of 'Family Karma' Shares an Update About Rish: "Every Relationship Comes With Its ups and Downs" (EXCLUSIVE)
It wouldn't be a season of Family Karma without drama at every turn, and when it comes to Monica Vaswani and her longtime boyfriend Rish Karamchandani, drama is a given. In the Season 3 trailer, there are hints of some trouble in paradise for these childhood sweethearts who once said on the show that they've "always" liked each other.
Is Netflix's British Fantasy Series 'The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself' Based on a Book?
Featuring blood, gore, and horny teenage witches, Netflix's British fantasy series The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is a gem in a vast sea of supernatural endeavors. From creator Joe Barton, the series currently holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent. The story follows 16-year-old Nathan Byrn...
Who Is Ghost's Voice Actor in 'Call of Duty' and Why Is His Performance All Over TikTok?
It's not uncommon for a meme's popularity to transcend its original source. The "To Be Continued" joke became ingrained in meme culture well past its relevance in the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime. "Taste the Biscuit" continually pops up in new meme forms with people not knowing that it comes from a mockumentary movie.
The Newest Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' May Be Teasing the Death of [SPOILER]
After languishing in production for more than a decade, "Avatar 2" is officially coming to theaters this year. Entitled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film's title and visuals were officially unveiled in May 2022 during CinemaCon. The original film was released in 2009 and received widespread acclaim for its innovation in movie CGI at the time. Though numerous sequels were announced in 2010, this is the first of them we're getting in more than 10 years.
Disney Is Being Sued Over A Frozen 2 Song
Some things never change, including lawsuits against Disney. This time it's all about the music of Frozen II
