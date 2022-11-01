Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IDOT sets meetings to discuss Gordon Drive viaduct replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings about the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in meeting room gallery C-1 at the...
Power outage impacts few Sioux City polling place
SIOUX CITY – Three polling places lost power on Tuesday during voting but voting was not impacted. Auditor Pat Gill said Unity Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary and Irving elementary lost power for a short time. He said voting was still able to occur due to the voting machines running...
From the Archives
Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux City's...
Election may revive Dakota County Jail expansion project
DAKOTA CITY -- A year ago, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was ready to break ground on a 112-bed jail expansion. Holding a contract in which the county guaranteed 85 of those new beds to the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at a daily rate that would enable to the county to pay off its construction debt, Kleinberg had soil borings done west of the current jail, and construction appeared to be imminent.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility. Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized...
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
Andy Robak
Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
STEMM's Meyer reflects on organization's relationship with the people of Tanzania
SIOUX CITY -- When Steve Meyer led a group of Siouxland residents to Tanzania in 1997, his goal was to return to the East African nation a few times each year, helping to sponsor 50 kids through high school. Instead, Meyer -- the founder of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to the Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for the first ever on May 13 and 14, 2023. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Truck glow in the dark during a unique laser light show.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
LETTER: Questioning the Journal endorsement of Dumkriger's opponent
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that agenda because he’s a Republican, like the rest of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. There won’t be even be one dissenting...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun. Isaiah Wiley, 23, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
UPDATED: Sioux City police are searching for suspect in Monday morning stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are on the lookout for a man suspected in a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Investigators are searching for Faron Starr, 37, in the incident. He is 6 feet 2...
MINI: It's a choice between two vastly different visions for America
THE MINI: While in Florida, President Biden addressing the upcoming election said "It's a choice between two vastly different visions for America". Truer words were never spoken. --Richard Satter, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of...
Fifth annual Cranksgiving providing more than 2,000 meals from fundraiser
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists, through their fifth annual Cranksgiving food drive, collected 384 pounds of food and raised $360 for the Food Bank of Siouxland and their more than 100 agencies. Cranksgiving is the biggest bike-mounted food drive in the world where participants ride around to local grocery stories...
Leeds stabbing suspect in Sioux City police custody
SIOUX CITY -- A man wanted in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds is in police custody. The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. At around 7:28 a.m. Monday, Sioux City police received a report of...
