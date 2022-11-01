Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of (AP) 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and with a critical head-to-head tie-breaker in the SEC East title chase and a virtual lock on a berth in the conference championship ...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next
After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach
Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes
Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
Recent Wisconsin WR decommit now overwhelmingly favored to land with Oregon
It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again. According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment. We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 LV WR Rivals 3 5.5 LV WR ESPN 3 75 LV WR On3 Recruiting 3 85 LV WR 247 Composite 3 0.8483 LV WR Vitals Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022 Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022 Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Washington State Cougars Boise State Broncos Filmhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plg_I_5QjFI11
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap. Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East ...
ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams
We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
NCAA Basketball: Pros and cons of No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier final 4 options
When looking at the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, there have been a few players that have at one point been ranked No. 1 overall. For a while, it was actually power forward GG Jackson, who was at one point committed to North Carolina. However, he made the decision to reclassify and join South Carolina this upcoming season.
Comments / 0