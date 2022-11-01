ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next

After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach

Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Highest-rated decommits from Oklahoma State in recent classes

Oklahoma State lost its highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class last week when Waco (Tex.) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald reopened his recruitment. The four-star prospect previously committed to the Cowboys in early July, but has since seen a rise in his recruiting stock with more Power Five programs showing an interest in the "freak" athlete. McDonald said he is still considering Oklahoma State as a top option, but Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M are in heavy pursuit.
STILLWATER, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recent Wisconsin WR decommit now overwhelmingly favored to land with Oregon

It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again. According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment. We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 LV WR Rivals 3 5.5 LV WR ESPN 3 75 LV WR On3 Recruiting 3 85 LV WR 247 Composite 3 0.8483 LV WR  Vitals Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022 Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022 Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Washington State Cougars Boise State Broncos Filmhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plg_I_5QjFI11
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10

The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams

We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
