WSMV
Teenager missing out of Cheatham County
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.
WSMV
Homicide investigation with self-defense claim underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. According to police, two men were shot at a home on Sycamore Road around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Geodis Park. Dontrell Booker, 49, is dead and the other was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to...
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
WSMV
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on East Due West Avenue. Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway. One woman told WSMV4 crews the crash happened right in front of her...
WSMV
3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
WSMV
Fake rideshare driver accused of drugging Nashville victims before stealing credit cards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville. Following overnight tips, detectives are working on leads in the case. She is accused of scheming to steal male victims’ wallets and use their...
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
WSMV
Illegal dumping leads to trash build up in Germantown alley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in a Germantown neighborhood are seeing trash pile up in one of their alleys. People said furniture, bulky electronics, and even medical waste are being disposed of right outside their back door. Neighbors said they’ve reached out to the city, but so far nothing has been done.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
WSMV
‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WSMV
More than 8 people displaced after fire at Murfreesboro apartment fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 8 people are now without a home after a Murfreesboro apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning. People living in these units say it all happened within minutes, smoke-filled their homes and the next thing they knew they lost everything. When officials arrived at 600...
WSMV
WSMV
Hundreds show up at wrong Davidson Co. precincts, election officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It took an extra trip for hundreds of Davidson County voters to cast their ballot Tuesday after many showed up at incorrect precincts. The county’s election committee says the two trouble spots were Bellevue Public Library and Southeast Library. Both were early voting locations, but on Election Day, were stand-alone precincts. During early voting, residents can vote at any of the open polling places, regardless of address.
WSMV
Flu closes several Middle Tennessee schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the flu continues to spread, it has left some school districts in Middle Tennessee closed. Coffee County and Perry County schools were closed on Monday because of flu cases. Cannon County schools were closed three days last week for the same reason. Hickman county schools...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WSMV
Single moms become homeowners receiving a surprise of a lifetime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two single mothers have become first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. As the families arrived at their new homes Tuesday, a former NFL star was there to present them with a few unexpected surprises. “This opportunity, one to share my mom’s dream with...
