PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly one week. According to the CCSO, Chandler Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, November 2. She also goes by Chandler Easterwood. She was allowed to leave Sycamore High School that day and has not been seen since, according to a person in charge of her care.

PLEASANT VIEW, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO