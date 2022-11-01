ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

What Does the Big 12's 2.28 Billion Dollar Media Deal with ESPN, FOX do for Baylor?

By Drake Toll
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neLck_0iuw4rZR00

2.28 billion dollars is a lot, but fans of Big 12 teams might not know what they're celebrating.

The Big 12 signed a media deal with FOX and ESPN that totals a wild 2.28 billion dollars that will be divvied out to conference teams over six years. That's a 73% increase on the deal the league is coming out of.

That sounds fun and all, but what does it actually do for programs like Baylor ? Well, it's an important distinction of entertainment. You and I will never see a cent of that money, but the major networks in sports just told us all what we needed to hear — the Big 12 is as strong as ever.

Robbie Triano, producer for Big 12 radio on Sirius XM, joined Locked On Baylor to make it very clear, "it's kind of a measuring contest on how good your conference is when it comes to entertainment."

"For this to happen for the Big 12, it's huge," Triano continued.

This deal will surely culminate in new practice facilities, a revamped lighting system in McLane Stadium, and maybe even a dollar off the hotdogs at the concession stand, but it's most important in proving the Big 12's prominence.

Brett Yormark, the commissioner of the Big 12, swooped into the league's leading role less than a year ago, and this stride is his first major accomplishment.

Yormark was able to leverage a quality product on the football field, entertaining parity, and a strong influx of major programs to land this deal.

"This is an establishment that... the Big 12 football you watch every Saturday is being rewarded by people with a lot of money," Triano concluded. "That is awesome moving forward.

