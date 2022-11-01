Read full article on original website
montpelierbridge.org
First Local Retail Pot Shops Open
Three licensed recreational cannabis retailers are on track to open by Nov. 1 and a fourth one plans to open on Nov. 6 in Washington County. During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational pot store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jericho on Saturday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 15, near Old Pump Road, at around 2:15 p.m. According to the report, Dielene Donley, 68, of Essex, hit the rear of Lori Marcotte, 53, of Underhill. Marcotte was stopped...
