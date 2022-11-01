Three licensed recreational cannabis retailers are on track to open by Nov. 1 and a fourth one plans to open on Nov. 6 in Washington County. During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational pot store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO