The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 29-17 Thursday to begin Week 9 in the National Football League. Here are the Associated Press’ predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 9 slate. SUNDAY Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS) Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost four in a row and are 3-5 for the first time since Brett Favre was in Green Bay. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row after the “Hard Knocks” hype. The Packers are due for a breakout win.
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Miami has won five games this season, but they have yet to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Injuries, turnovers and penalties have kept them from running away with games. With Bradley Chubb joining an impressive defensive front, Josh Boyer’s defense may be able to return to their 2021 ways.
