The Miami Dolphins’ Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Miami has won five games this season, but they have yet to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Injuries, turnovers and penalties have kept them from running away with games. With Bradley Chubb joining an impressive defensive front, Josh Boyer’s defense may be able to return to their 2021 ways.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO