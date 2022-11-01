LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach's popularity is on the rise, but so are the utility rates for residents and business owners - and some can't afford them. Resident Raul Fernandez said he is a first-time homeowner who is now second-guessing living in the city because his utility bill has gone up by more than 100% over the past two months.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO