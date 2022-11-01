Read full article on original website
wflx.com
What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County
The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day. So far more than 100,000 people have cast that early ballot, but many are waiting until election day. "I have not voted yet but I have every intention to vote,"...
wflx.com
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story. "It's like living in a third-world country," Robert Love said. The Glades is where NFL legends are born and run into glory. It's also where...
WPBF News 25
Frustrations rise as Lake Worth Beach residents, business owners see spike in utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach's popularity is on the rise, but so are the utility rates for residents and business owners - and some can't afford them. Resident Raul Fernandez said he is a first-time homeowner who is now second-guessing living in the city because his utility bill has gone up by more than 100% over the past two months.
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
cw34.com
Air conditioning replacement program offered by county
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
WPBF News 25
Deputies asking owners of pets potentially abused at Boca Raton grooming business to come forward
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging any owners of pets possibly victimized by a dog groomer in Boca Raton accused of animal cruelty to come forward. Plinio Roberto De Camargo, Jr., is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, as detectives say he intentionally tormented the dogs by hitting them and pulling their hair in an inhumane way.
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach apartment residents struggle through power outage weeks after electrical fire
(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless. Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on. “This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell...
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
wflx.com
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
WPBF News 25
Celebrate LagoonFest 2022 Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that touches 13 cities from North Palm Beach to West Palm Beach to Boynton Beach.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach is a city in Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida. Lake Worth is located on its western shore, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway. The city was developed in 1894 upon the arrival of Henry M. Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. Flagler created a winter resort...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County receives extra $12.5 million for rental assistance
Millions of dollars in federal aid are on the way to Palm Beach County for those behind on their rent. The Community Services Department is currently accepting applications for residents in need of rental assistance. The county was granted an additional $12.5 million in reallocated funds from the American Rescue...
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received.
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
wflx.com
Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County
The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
