Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope

Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story. "It's like living in a third-world country," Robert Love said. The Glades is where NFL legends are born and run into glory. It's also where...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Air conditioning replacement program offered by county

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores

Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years

A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a city in Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida. Lake Worth is located on its western shore, a part of the Intracoastal Waterway. The city was developed in 1894 upon the arrival of Henry M. Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway. Flagler created a winter resort...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea

A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program returns to Palm Beach County

The 18th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade Program is back this year. It provides Thanksgiving dinners to over 3,500 families in southern Palm Beach County. Wednesday morning, volunteers from two corporations had a contest on who could pack the most boxes that will eventually provide Thanksgiving dinners to 3,500 Palm Beach County families.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

