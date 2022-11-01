Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Man cited after crash on busy Youngstown interstate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man free on bond on charges of drunk driving in September with a high blood alcohol content specification was cited for drunken driving early this morning with another high BAC specification. Jack Strickland, 24, of Hubbard, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while...
WYTV.com
Man sentenced for Youngstown bank robbery
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to the robbery of a downtown bank was sentenced Friday in federal court to over five years in prison. Phillip Whitman, Jr., 46, received a 68-month by U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for a charge of bank robbery.
WYTV.com
New roundabout to go in major Boardman intersection
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman intersection could soon throw you for a loop. Friday, ODOT announced a new roundabout will go in at Wildwood Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Mahoning County has received $1.4 million for the project from the state. The project is scheduled for fiscal year 2027.
WYTV.com
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home. Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue. Reports said police had been...
Youngstown mom and daughter venture into entrepreneurship together
Aurielle Irizarry and Amari Washington are the founders of Mommy and Me Lemonade.
WYTV.com
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city. Clemate Franklin wrapped up his first week Friday. He says it’s a dream come true. “This...
WYTV.com
Portion of Mill Creek Metroparks to close for construction
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Construction will be underway next week, closing a portion of Mill Creek Metroparks. According to a press release, West Park Drive will be closed from Old Furnace Road to Bears Den Drive. Stone curb will be removed and a concrete curb will be constructed, as well as...
WYTV.com
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing Mckelvey Lake. The city bought the lake several years ago from Aqua Ohio. Recently, the state awarded a $175,000 grant to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy for the property. The conservancy...
WYTV.com
Man arrested following investigation into attack on bicyclists in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after two bicyclists were attacked by a driver. Officers were called about 3:02 a.m. Friday to the area of Youngstown Road and Adelaide Avenue where they found a bent and twisted bicycle lying near the curb lane on Youngstown Road, but no victim was located, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Vigil offers solace to family of Girard man killed in Columbus
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Girard, a crowd packed the St. Rose Catholic Church to remember Kevin Sobnosky. The 21-year-old was killed by crossfire in a shooting in Columbus at a Sheetz gas station over the weekend. Two other people were in the car with him, but only Sobnosky was hit.
WYTV.com
Late YSU professor to be honored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society are honoring the late Dr. Rick Shale. Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale’s artwork.
WYTV.com
Adoption Month spotlights children in need of families
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Adoption Month. Right now, Mahoning County Children Services says there are more than 50 kids in need of belonging to a loving and caring family. On Monday, the agency will celebrate the many families that are adopting children from Mahoning County Children...
WYTV.com
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala. The organization strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics and others. At that gala, they recognized our very own digital reporter, Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is...
WYTV.com
Boardman community supporting graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of miles aren’t stopping Boardman High School grads from supporting one of their own. Brian O’Neill now lives in Chicago but is organizing a fundraiser to support a former classmate with ALS. Chris Yozwiak was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and now...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday:. Johnny Serrano Jr.: Aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, all with a firearm specification; having a weapon while under disability and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises. Sultahn Elijah...
WYTV.com
Rider hurt after being thrown from motorcycle
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was hurt Friday afternoon after being thrown from their bike. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Lansdowne Boulevard, near the intersection with High Street. Police say the driver hit a bump too hard and went airborne. The driver was in an ambulance and...
WYTV.com
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man arrested Wednesday in Warren is facing a slew of charges. Lamar Mitchell, 39, was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates. He pleaded not guilty, and...
WYTV.com
Former Trumbull Co. official sentenced in menacing case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney representing a former Trumbull County official is asking people to leave his client’s family alone. David Hines walked into a Warren Municipal courtroom Thursday accompanied by his family and attorney Gary Rich. The former Trumbull County auditor pleaded no contest last month...
WYTV.com
Warren welcomes new firefighter
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department has officially welcomed its newest firefighter. Taylor Kesecker was sworn in Wednesday. Kesecker is from Akron but has family living in Trumbull County. The 30-year-old previously worked for FedEx but said he always wanted a job in public service. Fire Chief...
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County auditor sentenced for stalking teen
An 81-year-old former Trumbull County Auditor and Treasurer has been sentenced after being convicted of menacing by stalking. David Hines, who pleaded no contest to the charge earlier in Warren Municipal Court, was handed a thirty day suspended jail sentence on Thursday. According to a police report filed in September,...
