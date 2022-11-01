Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Badgers basketball players help design new black alternate uniforms
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will bring another new look designed by the players to the court this season. Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted a video Friday morning showing off the team’s new alternate uniform for the 2022-2023 season. Backed by the opening riff from the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, the video unveils a new black uniform set.
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicted in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included...
Too young to vote but not too young to get involved this election
MADISON, Wis. – Aviel Mack can’t vote in Tuesday’s election, but she’s still working to build a future she can believe in and hoping to inspire those who can to head to the polls. The 16-year-old is one of several kids in southern Wisconsin taking part...
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
Here are some of the ways to get a free ride to your polling place on Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Not having a ride to the polls on Election Day can be a barrier that keeps people from voting. In an effort to get people to the polls, several local and national organizations are offering free or discounted rides on November 8. Union Cab of Madison...
Dane County Sheriff's Office talks '48 Hours' Halderson episode
MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
Where does your ballot go if you vote early?
MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
'This is my country': Literacy Network helps Peruvian immigrant earn right to vote
MADISON, Wis.— For Sergio Javier Lucero, speaking Spanish is the natural choice, but lately he’s been focusing a lot on his English. With the help of one Madison organization, he has earned the right to participate in the future of a country he’s come to call home.
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
Stolen vehicle crashes into MPD squad car on westbound Beltline, causing lengthy backups
MADISON, Wis. — A driver in a stolen vehicle hit a Madison police squad car on the westbound Beltline Thursday afternoon, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said two MPD officers were injured in the crash and were hospitalized as a...
