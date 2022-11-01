ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Badgers basketball players help design new black alternate uniforms

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will bring another new look designed by the players to the court this season. Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted a video Friday morning showing off the team’s new alternate uniform for the 2022-2023 season. Backed by the opening riff from the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, the video unveils a new black uniform set.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Higher oil prices are contributing to surging gas prices across the country, including in Wisconsin, according to AAA. The latest data from AAA shows the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up to $3.72 as of Friday morning, but prices in Wisconsin are even higher, averaging about $3.86 per gallon. Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
MARSHALL, WI
fox47.com

Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane County Sheriff's Office talks '48 Hours' Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Where does your ballot go if you vote early?

MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office:
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
MADISON, WI

