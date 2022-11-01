Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Off-field drama steals attention as Utah State preps for game against New Mexico
LOGAN — Utah State plays football this week, but you'd be excused if you didn't know; it's far from the main story surrounding the program. News broke last week that former Utah State player Patrick Maddox has sued head coach Blake Anderson and the university. Maddox claimed he suffered retaliation from coaches and teammates after he distributed a recording of a team meeting that "highlighted the problematic manner in which USU handles conversations about sexual harassment and assault," according to court documents.
kmyu.tv
New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
herosports.com
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?
A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
kcpw.org
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more
A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
thesignpostwsu.com
And the award goes to…Wildcats!
Weber State University’s women’s soccer team had five players who received Big Sky honors this season: junior Yira Yoggerst, sophomores Morgan Furmaniak and Brynlee Meyerhoffer and seniors Rachel Twede and Mekell Moss. Furmaniak was named Co-MVP, Co-Golden Boot and all-conference first team. She had 11 points for the...
kvnutalk
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
kvnutalk
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
Semi-truck engulfed in flames overnight in Ogden
A semi-truck in Ogden City was engulfed in flames over night, causing an estimated $80,000 of damage and one person to be transported to the a local hospital in unknown condition.
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
Northbound I-15 cleared after single-vehicle crash
Utah Department of Transportation reported that three right lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 West in Farmington due to a crash.
kvnutalk
Longtime firefighter one of two men killed in crash near Bear Lake – Cache Valley Daily
RICH COUNTY — A longtime volunteer firefighter was one of two men killed in Wednesday’s head-on collision southeast of Bear Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Dennis S. Rasmussen, a 46-year-old Garden City man was driving a gold Buick Century on State Route 30, when a black Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and smashed into him.
KSLTV
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
KUTV
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
