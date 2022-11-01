ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns tour continues on Thursday, Nov. 3 as Mike Curkov and company head to Wauwatosa to explore some of Tosa's most interesting highlights and hidden gems!. Before heading out for the day, the morning team spoke to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride for...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
uumilwaukee.org

COVID Masking Changes

The First Church COVID Team, in our ongoing efforts to balance safety and community needs, is adjusting our mask rules based on the COVID incidence in Milwaukee County. We continue to prefer and strongly recommend that you wear a high-quality (e.g., KN95) mask while inside the church. This is a simple, effective step you can take to live our UU values and protect our community, including those with vulnerabilities.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
unitedwaygmwc.org

A Year of Change: EvictionFreeMKE in Its First Year

On October 14, 2021, amidst an uncertain, unprecedented time in a global pandemic, a blue ribbon was cut in a new office space housed on the second floor of the Legal Aid/Community Advocates' Building in Milwaukee. This ribbon cutting was the official launch of EvictionFreeMKE, a program that connects Milwaukee...
CBS 58

Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha

Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
KENOSHA, WI

