70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
CBS 58
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns tour continues on Thursday, Nov. 3 as Mike Curkov and company head to Wauwatosa to explore some of Tosa's most interesting highlights and hidden gems!. Before heading out for the day, the morning team spoke to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride for...
WISN
'I feel so stupid': senior scammed out of half her life savings through government impersonation
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman said she was conned out of half of her life savings by a man impersonating the FBI. Jan Jackson, 70, said it all started with a phone call in September. A man called her cell phone, saying he was with the FBI. "He kept...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
uumilwaukee.org
COVID Masking Changes
The First Church COVID Team, in our ongoing efforts to balance safety and community needs, is adjusting our mask rules based on the COVID incidence in Milwaukee County. We continue to prefer and strongly recommend that you wear a high-quality (e.g., KN95) mask while inside the church. This is a simple, effective step you can take to live our UU values and protect our community, including those with vulnerabilities.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
CBS 58
Suburban women voters may determine midterms in Wisconsin. Here's what some of them are saying days before voting ends
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With polls showing dead heats in Wisconsin's top races, swaying key voting blocs may be what determines who wins in the midterm elections and suburban women are among those crucial demographics. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, people gathered at Water Street Brewery in Grafton for a...
unitedwaygmwc.org
A Year of Change: EvictionFreeMKE in Its First Year
On October 14, 2021, amidst an uncertain, unprecedented time in a global pandemic, a blue ribbon was cut in a new office space housed on the second floor of the Legal Aid/Community Advocates' Building in Milwaukee. This ribbon cutting was the official launch of EvictionFreeMKE, a program that connects Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
wpr.org
Mandela Barnes to Milwaukee Rotary: Ron Johnson is a 'threat to the stability of this country'
With one week left in Wisconsin's contentious U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is telling voters Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is a danger to the state who threatens the stability of the nation. Meanwhile, Johnson has claimed the Barnes is pushing for fundamental change because he doesn't like America.
CBS 58
Charles Allis Museum showcases new exhibit to document history of racism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique opportunity is underway at an east side museum. An exhibit is using pictures to document the history of racism, and the way it has planted itself in modern-day America. We're inside the Charles Allis Museum. Every room has a rich history to it, and...
CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
