The First Church COVID Team, in our ongoing efforts to balance safety and community needs, is adjusting our mask rules based on the COVID incidence in Milwaukee County. We continue to prefer and strongly recommend that you wear a high-quality (e.g., KN95) mask while inside the church. This is a simple, effective step you can take to live our UU values and protect our community, including those with vulnerabilities.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO