ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8

The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
INGLEWOOD, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

David Laird Gunderson

David Laird Gunderson was born in Long Beach, California on January 4th, 1954. He entered eternal rest on October 8, 2022. Dave was the sixth of eight children: Butch Baasch (Anita), Kenneth Baasch, Richard Baasch (Linda), Dennis Gunderson (Char), Norma Ladner (Kevin), Carol Emmerling (Jim), and Connie Bell (Bob). Living...
LONG BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Yes on Measure K to protect quality education

This Tuesday, voters in our community have a unique opportunity to participate in our schools' evolution. As a parent of a 3rd-grade Downey student, I know first-hand that our local K-12 schools provide a top-notch education with solid core academic programs. I am impressed by the support and education my kids receive every year.
DOWNEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Sarah Sarofeem crowned Miss Downey 2023

DOWNEY – Sarah Sarofeem was crowned Miss Downey 2023 at the Downey Rose Float Association’s 66th annual Miss Downey Pageant on Saturday, October 22 at the Downey Theatre. Her court includes Deborah De La Torre, Alexandra Martinez, Kimberly Nava and Ruth Palmquist. Jessica Frometa was crowned Miss Teen...
DOWNEY, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM

CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
ARCADIA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Grace Trejo

Grace Trejo, 95, passed peacefully from this Earthly plane on Friday, October 21, 2022, in her Downey, CA home surrounded by family and friends. Born Graciela Olivia Rasor on May 15, 1927, in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of Carlos “Charles” and Herminia Rasor and was younger sister to Yolanda Rasor. She was lucky enough to have met the love of her life Martiniano “Martin” Trejo when they were young. They married in a brief ceremony in 1942 just before Martin shipped off to serve in the US Navy during World War II. When Martin safely returned after the war, they had a formal wedding at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in El Paso on Halloween 1945 and moved afterward to Los Angeles. They remained married and in love for 56 years until Martin’s passing in 1999.
DOWNEY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy