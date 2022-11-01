Grace Trejo, 95, passed peacefully from this Earthly plane on Friday, October 21, 2022, in her Downey, CA home surrounded by family and friends. Born Graciela Olivia Rasor on May 15, 1927, in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of Carlos “Charles” and Herminia Rasor and was younger sister to Yolanda Rasor. She was lucky enough to have met the love of her life Martiniano “Martin” Trejo when they were young. They married in a brief ceremony in 1942 just before Martin shipped off to serve in the US Navy during World War II. When Martin safely returned after the war, they had a formal wedding at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in El Paso on Halloween 1945 and moved afterward to Los Angeles. They remained married and in love for 56 years until Martin’s passing in 1999.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO