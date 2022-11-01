ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Clayton News Daily

49ers GM Was Asked About Possibility of Signing Beckham Jr.

Now that the NFL’s trade deadline has passed, Odell Beckham Jr. has officially become the best available player for any team looking to improve before the deadline. Representatives from the Rams, Giants, Chiefs, Cowboys and Bills have all openly acknowledged that they might be interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Clayton News Daily

Report: Texas A&M Could Be Down Players Due to Flu Outbreak

View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M could be without multiple players for Saturday’s tilt against Florida due to a flu outbreak within the Aggies program, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. The outbreak, which extends beyond the team to the campus as a whole, has left...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Clayton News Daily

Saints’ Alvin Kamara Defends Michael Thomas After Injury Criticism

As the Saints prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football, New Orleans will be without a familiar face in wide receiver Michael Thomas. Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowler would miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated second toe and will be placed on the injured reserve as he undergoes surgery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Rece Davis Shares Latest on Lee Corso Amid ‘GameDay’ Absence

View the original article to see embedded media. College Gameday host Rece Davis gave an update on the health of renowned analyst Lee Corso after the 87-year-old was one again absent from Saturday’s pregame show at Georgia. “Lee Corso is still recuperating,” Davis said at the start of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Former Washington DL Dave Butz dies

Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl winner who played 16 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 72. The Commanders announced his passing Friday on their website. No cause of death was provided. Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann took to Twitter to reflect on his...
WASHINGTON, DC

